5 second-hand sedans I would buy over a new compact SUV in 2026

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The compact SUVs and crossovers might be driving the growth of the Indian passenger vehicle market for the last couple of years, which is a trend in sync with the global market, but the sedans continue to appeal to many customers. Despite the sturdy build quality and tough look of the SUVs, the sedans outperform SUVs and crossovers on paved roads by offering superior fuel efficiency, sharper handling, and a smoother, more planted ride. The lower profile of sedans reduces aerodynamic drag, while a lower centre of gravity minimises their body roll and improves overall driving stability. In a nutshell, the sedans offer a more planted driving experience, while the comfort of the occupants in the sedans is much higher than that of SUVs.
If you are planning to buy a pre-owned car offering superior driving dynamics and premium features at similar price points to a new compact SUV, here are your five best choices. Here are the five top used or second-hand sedans that offer better value, performance and luxury quotient than a new compact SUV.
Honda City, launched in India back in 1998, has remained one of the bestselling midsize sedans in the country. The Honda City is not only a highly valued-for-money product in the new car segment, but in the used car segment as well. The reliable performance, upmarket features, rear-seat comfort, and suave driving dynamics make this sedan an appealing model in the used car market.
If you are an admirer of luxury sedans and seek to buy one, but also consider the pricing as a key factor in your buying decision, a used BMW 3 Series could be a perfect choice. The used luxury cars are generally available at a significantly reduced price, often under ₹20 lakh, putting themselves in line with the price slab of many popular compact SUVs. The BMW 3 Series delivers a premium driving experience and a status that budget SUVs cannot match. Also, despite being a second-hand car, a BMW 3 Series can hold its value well when you sell it.
The Hyundai Verna is a key model in the Indian midsize sedan segment. The suave design, upmarket interior offering comfort and superior driving dynamics compared to many compact SUVs in the country, set it apart. The second-hand Hyundai Verna continues to draw the attention of many customers, despite the sedan having a latest generation model available in the market. If you are planning to buy a second-hand sedan, the used Hyundai Verna could be a perfect choice, considering it comes packing a host of first-in-segment features such as cooled seats, sunroof, etc. Adding more zing are the turbocharged engines.
Toyota Camry is a luxury hybrid sedan that promises absolute high value for money, even in its pre-owned avatar. Popular around the world, the Toyota Camry luxury hybrid sedan offers massive fuel savings thanks to the petrol hybrid powertrain setup. Adding more appeal to this sedan is the executive-level plushness that is available at a price range of a brand-new mid-tier SUV. At a time when the petrol prices are skyrocketing again across India, inflation is high owing to multiple factors, buying a used hybrid sedan that saves fuel bill is certainly appealing proposition.
The Skoda Superb is often christened as a budget limo, owing to the unmatched legroom it offers. The sturdy European build quality is meant to dwarf the compact SUVs and crossovers that come flaunting their bold design and safety features. Additionally, the powerful engines and superior driving dynamics, along with the sleek and sharp design language that grabs attention easily, make the Skoda Superb an appealing proposition even in the used car market.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.