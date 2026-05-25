5 second-hand sedans I would buy over a new compact SUV in 2026

If you are planning to buy a pre-owned car offering superior driving dynamics and premium features at similar price points to a new compact SUV, here are your five top second-hand sedan options that offer better value, performance and luxury quotient than a new compact SUV.

The compact SUVs and crossovers might be driving the growth of the Indian passenger vehicle market for the last couple of years, which is a trend in sync with the global market, but the sedans continue to appeal to many customers. Despite the sturdy build quality and tough look of the SUVs, the sedans outperform SUVs and crossovers on paved roads by offering superior fuel efficiency, sharper handling, and a smoother, more planted ride. The lower profile of sedans reduces aerodynamic drag, while a lower centre of gravity minimises their body roll and improves overall driving stability. In a nutshell, the sedans offer a more planted driving experience, while the comfort of the occupants in the sedans is much higher than that of SUVs.

If you are planning to buy a pre-owned car offering superior driving dynamics and premium features at similar price points to a new compact SUV, here are your five best choices. Here are the five top used or second-hand sedans that offer better value, performance and luxury quotient than a new compact SUV.