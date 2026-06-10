5 second-hand 4x4s I would buy instead of spending on a new compact SUV

Compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder offer modern features and everyday practicality. However, with well-equipped variants now costing ₹15-20 lakh, the used car market opens the door to SUVs that originally belonged to higher segments and offer genuine four-wheel-drive capability.

For buyers who value ruggedness and off-road ability over the latest tech, these five used 4x4s deserve a closer look.

1. Jeep Compass 4x4

The Jeep Compass was launched in India in 2017 at a starting price of ₹14.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Its 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine produced 173 bhp and 350 Nm, while higher variants came equipped with Jeep's Active Drive 4x4 system and Selec-Terrain modes.

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Features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, six airbags and electronic stability control helped it stand out in the segment.

Today, used 4x4 examples offer a blend of premium features, strong road manners and genuine off-road capability.

2. Ford Endeavour 3.2 4x4

The second-generation Ford Endeavour arrived in 2016 with prices starting at ₹23.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The flagship 4x4 variant was powered by a 3.2-litre five-cylinder diesel engine producing 197 bhp and 470 Nm, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Depending on the variant, features included a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, SYNC infotainment system, terrain management system and hill descent control. For buyers seeking a capable ladder-frame SUV with excellent touring ability, the Endeavour remains one of the most desirable used options.

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3. Tata Safari Storme 4x4

Tata introduced the Safari Storme Varicor 400 4x4 in 2015 at ₹14.59 lakh (ex-showroom). It was powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 154 bhp and 400 Nm, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive.

The SUV offered features such as steering-mounted controls, Bluetooth connectivity and rear parking sensors. Its rugged construction and mechanical simplicity continue to appeal to off-road enthusiasts.

4. Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 4x4

The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport was launched in India in 2012 at ₹23.53 lakh (ex-showroom). Power came from a 2.5-litre diesel engine producing 176 bhp and 400 Nm.

A key highlight was Mitsubishi's Super Select 4WD system, widely regarded as one of the most capable four-wheel-drive setups available in its class. Combined with its durable ladder-frame chassis, the Pajero Sport remains a sought-after used SUV among enthusiasts.

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5. Tata Hexa XT 4x4

Launched in 2017 at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Hexa offered a unique mix of practicality and capability. Its 2.2-litre Varicor 400 diesel engine produced 156 bhp and 400 Nm, while the 4x4 variant came with a six-speed manual transmission.

Features included six airbags, ESP, touchscreen infotainment, automatic climate control and selectable drive modes. For buyers wanting three-row seating and genuine 4x4 ability, the Hexa remains one of the best-value options in the used market.

Whether it's the Jeep Compass, Ford Endeavour, Tata Safari Storme, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport or Tata Hexa, each offers four-wheel-drive hardware and a level of ruggedness that is becoming increasingly rare in today's SUV market.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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