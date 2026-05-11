5 reliable second-hand SUVs I would honestly buy over a brand-new car in 2026

A friend recently paid a big sum for a new SUV, waited four months for delivery, and still didn't get the colour he wanted. I didn't say anything at the time, but I kept thinking, for that money, he could have driven home something far more interesting the same week. The used market right now is quietly stacked with SUVs that were overengineered for their price, underappreciated when new, and are now sitting at figures that genuinely embarrass their brand-new competition. Here are five I'd buy today:

1 Toyota Fortuner Engine 2,694 cc Mileage 10.3 - 14.6 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Few SUVs in India have earned the Fortuner’s reputation for durability. The 2.8-litre diesel produces roughly 201 bhp and 500 Nm, giving it effortless highway performance and strong low-end pull for rough roads or mountain drives. Built on a rugged ladder-frame chassis, the Fortuner also gets proper 4WD hardware with low-range gearing on select variants, along with downhill assist control and an electronic differential lock. Higher trims came loaded with features like JBL speakers, ventilated seats, wireless charging, and a 360-degree camera, but the real attraction is long-term ownership. Even older examples still feel solid, parts availability is excellent, and resale values remain among the strongest in the segment.

2 Ford Endeavour Engine 1,996 cc Mileage 12.4 - 13.9 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Even years after Ford exited India, the Endeavour remains one of the most complete full-size SUVs sold here. The final India-spec version used a 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel producing around 168 bhp and 420 Nm, paired with a superb 10-speed automatic gearbox that still feels smoother than many newer rivals. The Endeavour’s Terrain Management System, capable 4WD setup, and excellent ride quality made it equally comfortable on highways and broken roads. Features like a panoramic sunroof, semi-automatic parking assist, powered tailgate, and seven airbags helped it feel properly premium as well. Finding perfectly maintained examples takes patience now, but a clean Endeavour can still take the place of most modern replacements.

3 Honda CR-V Engine 1,997 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The CR-V never became a massive success in India, but that is exactly why it feels underrated in today’s used market. Unlike the tougher body-on-frame SUVs here, the CR-V used a monocoque platform that delivered far better ride comfort, sharper handling, and a more car-like driving experience. India received the CR-V with a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 154 PS and 189 Nm, while the diesel version used a 1.6-litre unit with 120 PS and 300 Nm paired to a 9-speed automatic. It was not built for hardcore off-roading, but for everyday use, long-distance touring, and city comfort. The CR-V still feels remarkably refined. The cabin was spacious, visibility was excellent, and Honda’s reputation for reliability means well-kept examples continue to age gracefully.

4 Mahindra XUV500 Engine 2,179 cc Mileage 15.1 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Before feature-loaded SUVs became the norm, the XUV500 showed Indian buyers that a locally developed SUV could feel modern, spacious, and genuinely desirable. Later versions of the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel produced 155 bhp and 360 Nm, with AWD available on select variants. Its monocoque construction gave it a softer, more comfortable ride than traditional ladder-frame rivals, while higher trims packed in features like a sunroof, touchscreen infotainment, six airbags, push-button start, and automatic climate control. The XUV500 may not feel as polished as newer Mahindras, but it still delivers huge space, strong road presence, and relatively affordable ownership costs.

5 Lexus NX Engine 2,494 cc Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 17.8 - 17.8 kmpl View Offers View More Details Luxury SUVs usually lose value quickly, and that is exactly what makes the NX so appealing in the used market. India-spec NX 350h models use a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain producing around 240 bhp combined, paired with an e-CVT automatic and Lexus’ E-Four all-wheel-drive system on higher trims. Despite weighing close to two tonnes, the SUV can sprint from 0-100 km/h in under eight seconds while still delivering real-world fuel efficiency of around 14-16 kmpl. Inside, the NX feels properly expensive. Features like ventilated seats, a Mark Levinson sound system, a head-up display, and high-quality materials throughout the cabin still make many newer luxury SUVs feel ordinary by comparison. More importantly, the NX carries Toyota-backed reliability underneath the badge, meaning ownership tends to be far less stressful than many German luxury alternatives once warranty periods end.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: