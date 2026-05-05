5 premium sedans worth buying over SUVs in India right now

SUVs may dominate the Indian market today, but premium sedans continue to offer a level of comfort, driving dynamics and refinement that many struggle to match. Whether it is sharp handling, superior ride quality, or a more sophisticated road presence, there are still several sedans that make a convincing argument for buyers willing to look beyond the SUV trend. Here are five sedans that I would genuinely consider over similarly priced SUVs in India.

1 Honda City Engine 1,498 cc Mileage 17.8 - 18.4 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Honda City makes a strong case for itself with the fundamentals of comfort, refinement, and reliability. Powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm, the sedan delivers smooth and predictable performance with both the 6-speed manual and CVT options. The spacious cabin, 506-litre boot, comfortable rear seat, and features such as wireless smartphone connectivity, sunroof, PM2.5 air filter, rear sunshade, and Honda Sensing ADAS package make it feel far more complete than many similarly priced SUVs.

2 Hyundai Verna Engine 1,482 cc Mileage 20 kmpl Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details The Hyundai Verna blends sleek looks with a feature-heavy cabin, making it one of the most compelling sedans currently on sale. Its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine develops 157 bhp and 253 Nm, and this can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT. There is also a naturally aspirated option with manual and CVT variants. Inside, you are treated to a dual 10.25-inch display setup, while features such as ventilated seats, Bose audio system, powered driver seat with memory, surround-view camera, dashcam, and Level-2 ADAS elevate the overall experience.

3 Volkswagen Virtus Engine 999 cc Mileage 18.70 - 19.62 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Volkswagen Virtus remains one of the strongest options for buyers who value driving dynamics and high-speed stability over outright gimmicks. Volkswagen continues to offer the sedan with two turbo-petrol engines, including the more powerful 1.5-litre TSI paired with either a DSG or a manual gearbox. With this, the car makes 145 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The Virtus further features ventilated front seats, wireless charging, electric sunroof, cruise control, an eight-inch digital cluster, and a 10-inch infotainment system with wireless connectivity. Add to that its five-star Global NCAP safety rating and six airbags as standard, and it becomes a genuinely well-rounded premium sedan.

4 Toyota Camry Engine 2,487 cc Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 25.49 kmpl View Offers View More Details On the luxury side of things, the Toyota Camry focuses heavily on comfort, efficiency, and rear-seat experience. Its 2.5-litre hybrid petrol engine produces 227 bhp and works with an eCVT gearbox to deliver smooth and effortless performance while maintaining strong fuel efficiency of 25.49 kmpl (ARAI). The cabin feels premium with dual 12.3-inch displays, powered seats, three-zone climate control, head-up display, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, and rear-seat recline with individual climate controls. The safety suite includes nine airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS.

5 Skoda Octavia RS Engine 1,984 cc Mileage 21 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Skoda Octavia RS remains one of the few sedans that can genuinely make enthusiasts overlook an SUV altogether. Under the hood, its 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine develops 261 bhp and 370 Nm, and paired with a seven-speed DCT, it propels the sedan to 100 kmph from standstill in just 6.4 seconds. Despite its performance focus, the Octavia RS still retains a spacious and comfortable cabin fitted with electrically adjustable sports seats, massage and heating functions, ambient lighting, premium upholstery, and a fully digital cockpit. It also packs a comprehensive ADAS suite, 10 airbags, and a 360-degree camera, combining practicality with the kind of driving engagement that SUVs often struggle to replicate.

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