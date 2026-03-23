5 petrol-hybrids I would buy to get better highway mileage than a diesel

With the ever-so-volatile state of fuel prices and the growing concern over diesel longevity amid increasingly stringent emissions norms, petrol-hybrid cars are becoming more popular than ever. Combining a petrol engine with electric assistance, these models offer high claimed mileage figures along with smoother performance and lower emissions. Here are five petrol-hybrids that stand out for their highway efficiency.

1 Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Engine 1,462 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Maruti Suzuki Victoris sets the fuel economy benchmark with a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.6kmpl. It uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 91 bhp and 122 Nm, supported by an electric motor that adds another 91 bhp and 141 Nm. The combined setup, paired with an e-CVT, is tuned to maximise efficiency without compromising usability. There are three drive modes, Eco, Normal, and Power, allowing better control over fuel consumption and dynamics during long drives. On the feature front, it gets a 10.54-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital cluster, an Infinity sound system with Dolby Atmos, ventilated front seats, an eight-way powered driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, and a head-up display.

2 Honda City Hybrid: Speed View Offers View More Details The City Hybrid combines a 1.5-litre Atkinson Cycle petrol engine with dual electric motors to produce a combined 125 bhp and 253 Nm. Its claimed mileage stands at 26.5 kmpl, placing it among the most efficient sedans on sale. It offers good low-speed response and fewer downshifts, while the e-CVT keeps the power delivery linear. The equipment list includes full LED lighting, lane watch assist, climate control, sunroof, and an infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

3 Toyota Innova Hycross: Engine 1,987 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Despite being a three-row MPV, the Toyota Innova Hycross delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl with its hybrid powertrain. The setup pairs a 2.0-litre petrol engine (184 bhp/188 Nm) with an electric motor producing 206 Nm, ensuring that performance is not compromised even with a full load. For buyers looking to make frequent highway trips, this matters because the Hycross can sustain high-speed cruising while carrying seven or eight occupants. It also gets an e-CVT with paddle shifters and multiple drive modes for varying scenarios. Inside, it offers ventilated seats, a powered driver seat with memory, multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen, a JBL sound system, and connected car tech. The combination of space, features, and efficiency makes it a practical long-distance option.

4 Toyota Camry: Speed View Offers View More Details The Toyota Camry uses a large-capacity 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid setup producing 227 bhp and 221 Nm of torque. Positioned as a comfort-oriented luxury sedan with refined performance, it does not leave out fuel economy and delivers a claimed 25.49 kmpl. Stepping inside reveals tech-inch interiors including dual 12.3-inch displays, three-zone climate control, powered front seats, wireless smartphone connectivity, a head-up display, and a rear seat package with recline function and individual climate zones.

5 Volvo XC90: Speed 180 kmph View Offers View More Details The Volvo XC90 offers a 2.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine producing 246.5 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to all four wheels. While it does not deliver mileage figures as strong as those of strong hybrids or pure-electric driving, the 48V system with the belt-driven ISG assists in reducing fuel consumption during starts/stops and cruising. Where it stands out is in overall capability. The XC90 is a premium three-row people hauler with four-zone climate control, dual 12.3-inch displays, an 11.2-inch infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated Nappa leather seats, and enhanced ride quality through frequency selective damping. For buyers prioritising luxury and performance with improved efficiency over conventional petrol SUVs, the XC90 is a relevant choice.

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