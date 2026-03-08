5 most luxurious MPVs in India that money can buy

“Luxury is a necessity that begins from where necessity ends," said famous fashion designer Coco Chanel. Luxury cars have become not only a social symbol but a vehicle which exudes class and comfort, especially when seated inside. The luxury class has begun to pick up in India asdemand for luxury continues to grow. Here are the5 most luxurious MPVs in India that money can buy:

The Kia Carnival is arguably the cheapest MPV on the list with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹50.42 lakh. The Kia Carnival is powered by a 2.2L turbocharged diesel engine producing 190.4 bhp and 440 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Kia Carnival is equipped with features including a 12-way power driver’s seat with four-way lumbar support, front seats with ventilation and heating function, second-row captain seats with slide and ventilation function, a four-spoke leatherette wrapped steering wheel, electrically sliding doors, rain-sensing wipers, paddle shifters and a wide dual electric sunroof, among others.

The electric luxury MPV from MG, the M9, boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹69.90 lakh. The MG M9 is equipped with an advanced 90-kWh NMC battery that feeds power to an electric motor producing 241.65 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Additionally, the electric MPV delivers a range of 548 km and charges from 30% to 80% in 30 minutes. The electric MPV is further equipped with features including Presidential Seats with 16-way adjustment, 8 massage settings, heating and ventilation, a dual sunroof, the 64-colour ambient lighting, a 13- speaker sound system (including subwoofer and amplifier), the Intelligent Arm Rest which controls massage, ventilation and heating features of the second-row seats, cognac brown leather and suede wrapped seats, flexible storage space of up to 1720 litres, and a 55 litre frunk, among others.

Toyota’s most luxurious MPV offering in India, the Vellfire, is priced at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.19 crore. The Vellfire is powered by a 2.5L petrol-hybrid engine producing 190.4 bhp and 240 Nm of torque, paired with an e-CVT transmission. The Toyota Vellfire boasts a feature list that includes a one-touch power slide rear door, ottoman second-row seats, a detachable control device, a 14-colour ambient lighting, an independently operable sunroof, adaptive cruise control, a one-touch comfort mode switch with memory second row, a 13.8-inch infotainment system, a 13.8-inch rear entertainment screen and a wireless smartphone charger, among others.

German automaker, Mercedes-Benz has recently revived its V-Class in India. The V-Class is the company’s top-of-the-line MPV in India, priced at approximately ₹1.40 crore (ex-showroom). The V-Class is powered by two powertrains: a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine producing 227.9 bhp and 370 Nm of torque, and a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine producing 233.3 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The feature list of the Mercedes-Benz V Class includes second row captain seats, ventilated and heated front seats, four-way lumbar support for driver and passenger seats in the front, electrically adjustable seats in the front row, heated and ventilated second row seats, Burmester sound system, MBUX and a widescreen cockpit, among other features

Lexus’ most luxurious MPV offering in India, the LM350h, is priced at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹2.15 crore. The Vellfire is powered by a 2.5L petrol-hybrid engine producing 190.4 bhp and 240 Nm of torque, paired with an e-CVT transmission. The Lexus LM350h boasts a feature list that includes a one-touch power slide rear door, ottoman second-row seats, a detachable control device, a 14-colour ambient lighting, an independently operable sunroof, adaptive cruise control, a one-touch comfort mode switch with memory second row, a 13.8-inch infotainment system, a 13.8-inch rear entertainment screen and a wireless smartphone charger, among others.

