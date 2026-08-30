5 most efficient CNG cars I would buy for daily city driving

With petrol prices skyrocketing and a limited portfolio of diesel cars in India, CNG becomes the next best bet. While providing a better fuel economy than diesel at a cost less than petrol, it has truly become a choice of fuel for daily office commutes. CNG cars may cost more than petrol-powered cars, but these 5 cars offer the best fuel economy at an affordable price:

1 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Maruti Suzuki Celerio EMI starting at just ₹6,200/ month Check Eligibility The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is powered by a 998cc three-cylinder petrol engine producing 67.5 bhp and 91.1 Nm of torque in petrol mode and 55.9 bhp and 82.1 Nm of torque in CNG mode. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is one of the most fuel-efficient cars in the country, with an ARAI-certified mileage of 25.24 kmpl in the manual variant and 26.68 kmpl in the AMT variant. However, the CNG variant gets a staggering 34.43 km per kg, which is the highest offered by any CNG car in the country. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.97 lakh.

2 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EMI starting at just ₹6,600/ month Check Eligibility The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is arguably the most popular car in the country and one of its oldest nameplates. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is powered by the same 998cc three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine powering the Celerio, producing 67.5 bhp and 91.1 Nm of torque in petrol mode and 55.9 bhp and 82.1 Nm of torque in CNG mode. Additionally, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR offers an ARAI-certified mileage of 24.35 kmpl in the manual variant and 25.19 kmpl in the AMT variant. However, the CNG variant offers an ARAI-certified mileage of 34.05 km per kg. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.88 lakh.

3 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Maruti Suzuki Alto EMI starting at just ₹4,200/ month Check Eligibility The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is powered by the same 998cc three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine powering the Celerio and WagonR, producing 67.5 bhp and 91.1 Nm of torque in petrol mode and 55.9 bhp and 82.1 Nm of torque in CNG mode. In addition, the Alto K10 offers an ARAI-certified mileage of 24.39 kmpl in the manual variant and 24.9 kmpl in the AMT variant. Not only that, but the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 offers an ARAI-certified mileage of 33.85 km per kg in the CNG variant. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹4.81 lakh.

4 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Maruti Suzuki Dzire EMI starting at just ₹8,200/ month Check Eligibility The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated Z Series engine producing approximately 81 bhp and 111.7 Nm of torque. Notably, the Dzire offers an ARAI-certified mileage of 24.79 kmpl in the manual variant and 25.71 kmpl in the AMT variant, while offering the highest mileage figure of 33.73 km per kg in the CNG variant. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹8.03 lakh

5 Maruti Suzuki Swift The Maruti Suzuki Swift is powered by the same engine as the Dzire, which is a 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated Z Series engine producing approximately 81 bhp and 111.7 Nm of torque. The Maruti Suzuki Swift offers an ARAI-certified mileage of 24.8 kmpl in the manual variant and 25.75 kmpl in the AMT variant. Interestingly, it offers an ARAI-certified mileage of 32.85 km per kg in the CNG variant. The Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.44 lakh.

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