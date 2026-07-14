5 most affordable convertibles I would recommend if you love roadsters

If you are looking for the most affordable convertibles available in India, here is a quick look at the top 5 most affordable convertibles.

Convertibles have a different fan base across the world, and India is no different from that. Convertibles are loved for the unique, visceral open-top driving experience they offer. The convertible car market in India focuses entirely on premium, luxury, and exotic imported segments. Because of these heavy import duties and niche demand, there are no mass-market, budget-friendly convertible cars manufactured locally. The options in this category range from premium compacts to elite supercars.

If you are looking for the most affordable convertibles available in India, the range spans from sporty hatchbacks to pure-bred roadsters. Here is a quick look at the top 5 most affordable convertibles.