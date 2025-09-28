5 most affordable cars with DCT in India: Tata Altroz, Nexon, Kia Sonet & More

Cars with dual-clutch transmissions (DCTs) have become increasingly popular in India, offering brisk performance and convenience neatly bundled into one mechanically complex package. Known for swift gear shifts and smooth power delivery, DCT-equipped cars are ideal for buyers who want a more engaging drive without compromising on speed or efficiency, regardless of traffic conditions. Several mainstream carmakers, including the likes of Hyundai , Kia , and Tata , are now offering this type of gearbox in their mass-market models, making it more accessible than ever. If you are interested in buying a new car this festive season and want to experience the DCT life, here is our guide to the five most affordable cars with a DCT gearbox in India:

1 Kia Sonet: Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Kia Sonet’s 7-speed DCT is paired exclusively with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, offered from the mid-range HTX trim onwards. This starts at ₹11.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes as high as ₹13.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the X-Line trim. The mileage offered on these models is 18.31 kmpl (ARAI). The sub-compact SUV received a major update in 2024, introducing revised styling and new features, including an ADAS suite.

2 Tata Nexon: Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Tata Nexon is the first Indian car to receive a 5-star safety rating on the Global NCAP crash tests. Launched in 2017, it has gone through two major updates, with the latest bringing in a massively redesigned front fascia and rear end with additional feature upgrades, including the DCT option. This is available exclusively with the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol unit from the Creative trim onwards, priced from ₹11.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The ARAI-claimed mileage offered by these variants is 17.18 kmpl.

3 Hyundai Venue: Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The current-gen Hyundai Venue is the most affordable sub-compact SUV with a DCT option, priced from ₹10.93 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S(O) variant. Sharing the same underpinnings as the Kia Sonet, the Venue also pairs its DCT with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, and offers an identical ARAI-claimed mileage of 18.31 kmpl.

4 Hyundai i20 N Line: Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Hyundai i20 N Line is the sportier version of the South Korean carmaker’s premium hatchback offering in India, and as such, is set apart by a firmer suspension setup for improved dynamics, as well as a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. This is offered with its 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, available from the N6 variant at ₹10.23 lakh (ex-showroom), with the price going up to ₹11.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec N8 Dual-Tone variant. The i20 N Line with the DCT brings an ARAI-claimed mileage of 20.2 kmpl.

5 Tata Altroz: Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details The 2025 Tata Altroz facelift is the updated version of the Indian automaker’s premium hatchback and the most affordable car in India with a DCT. Starting at ₹9.42 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Creative S variant, the 6-speed DCT is offered exclusively with its 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Official mileage figures for the pre-facelift Altroz stood at 18 kmpl, and the latest version will retain the same performance.

