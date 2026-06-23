5 made-in-India cars I would buy that offer more than 160 hp engines

Automotive enthusiasm has been historically high in India, as the country has been a hub of manufacturing brilliance for global automakers including Jeep, Hyundai, Kia, Skoda, Volkswagen and more. While locally produced cars have become a symbol of patriotism and a sense of pride, India produces some of the most powerful cars in the world as well as exporting some of them to other markets. Here are 5 made-in-India cars to buy that offer more than 160 hp engines:

From the Renault Duster to the Tata Harrier EV, several made-in-India cars deliver over 160 hp, combining strong performance, advanced technology, and competitive pricing across SUV and EV segments

1 Renault Duster Renault Duster EMI starting at just ₹13,800/ month Check Eligibility The Renault Duster is manufactured in Tamil Nadu. Additionally, the SUV is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L TCe 100 three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which produces 100 hp and 166 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission, and a 1.3L TCe 160 four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 163 hp and 280 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Renault Duster boasts a starting price tag of ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 MG Majestor MG Majestor EMI starting at just ₹52,400/ month Check Eligibility The new flagship SUV from MG, the Majestor, is manufactured in Gujarat. Additionally, it is powered by a 2.0L twin-turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 212 hp and 487 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The MG Majestor is available with only engine option, however, it is available with 4x2 and 4x4 capabilities, with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹40.99 lakh.

3 Mahindra Scorpio N Mahindra Scorpio N EMI starting at just ₹17,700/ month Check Eligibility The Mahindra Scorpio N is manufactured in Maharashtra and is powered by two different engine options: a 2.0L turbocharged petrol direct injection petrol engine producing 200 hp and 380 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, and a 2.2L turbocharged common rail direct injection diesel engine which is available in two different tunes, producing 130 hp and 300 Nm of torque, and the more powerful 172.4 hp and 400 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹13.49 lakh.

4 Jeep Compass Jeep Compass EMI starting at just ₹23,600/ month Check Eligibility Jeep’s most affordable product in India, the Compass is produced in Maharashtra. It is powered by a 2.0L Multijet II turbocharged diesel engine producing 170 hp and 380 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹17.99 lakh.

5 Tata Harrier EV Tata Harrier EV EMI starting at just ₹28,100/ month Check Eligibility The Tata Harrier EV is the flagship electric SUV in the Indian automaker’s electric vehicle portfolio, which is manufactured in Maharashtra. The Harrier EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹21.49 lakh, and is powered by two different battery packs: a 65-kWh battery pack and a 75-kWh battery pack. The former is powered by a single permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, while the latter is powered by a dual electric motor setup with an induction motor setup in the front and a permanent magnet synchronous motor in the rear, producing a peak power output of 390 bhp and 504 Nm of torque. Moreover, the Tata Harrier EV boasts a range of 538 km with the 65-kWh variant and 622 km with the 75-kWh variant.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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