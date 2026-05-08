5 luxury SUVs I would take on an off-road adventure without any hesitation

Luxury SUVs are mostly limited to city duties and cruising on the highway, but that does not mean you need to miss out on some good old off-road fun. The Indian market continues to offer several models with genuine off-road capability, featuring proper four-wheel-drive systems, locking differentials, terrain management tech, and heavy-duty hardware underneath all the premium equipment. If I had to pick a luxury SUV that I would confidently take far beyond paved roads, these would make the shortlist:

1 Lexus LX Engine 3,346 cc Mileage 6.9 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Lexus LX brings a traditional body-on-frame chassis with the kind of comfort expected from a flagship luxury offering. It remains imposing on the ground with its massive spindle grille, squared wheel arches, and upright proportions. Powered by a 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine producing 304 bhp and 700 Nm, paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox, the LX has enough low-end torque for difficult terrain while still making highway runs effortless. Stepping inside reveals a modern cabin with a dual-screen layout, four-zone climate control, powered seats, panoramic sunroof, and rear entertainment displays. Further features include 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, and multiple ADAS functions.

2 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Engine 2,989 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Mercedes-Benz G-Class remains one of the few luxury SUVs that remains unapologetically old-school. Despite several updates, it continues to retain the iconic boxy design, featuring an upright windshield, exposed hinges, and flat body panels that have defined the SUV for decades. Under the hood sits a 3.0-litre inline-six diesel engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid setup, producing 367 hp and 750 Nm through a 9-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel-drive system. More importantly, the G-Class gets three locking differentials and a low-range gearbox, highlighting its off-road credentials. The interior is packed with premium touches including Nappa leather upholstery, twin 12.3-inch displays, heated and ventilated seats, and the latest MBUX infotainment system.

3 Land Rover Defender Engine 1,997 cc Mileage 8.5 - 11.5 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Land Rover Defender balances luxury, practicality, and serious off-road prowess. It is available with multiple engine options globally, including a powerful V8, but even the diesel variants offer strong performance and impressive touring capability. The Defender’s Terrain Response 2 system, adaptive air suspension, and full-time all-wheel-drive setup helps it adapt to varying terrain conditions. It also offers an impressive water-wading depth of around 900 mm, backed by wade sensing technology for added confidence. The cabin feels airy and modern thanks to the large glass area and panoramic roof, while the Pivi Pro infotainment system, wireless connectivity, configurable ambient lighting, and multiple seating configurations add to its usability.

4 Jeep Wrangler Engine 1,995 cc Mileage 10.6-11.4 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Jeep Wrangler is arguably the most hardcore off-roader in this list. Unlike many premium SUVs that are designed primarily as pavement crawlers, the Wrangler feels purpose-built for trails, rock crawling, and difficult terrain. Its 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine develops 268 bhp and 400 Nm, while the advanced four-wheel-drive systems and dedicated off-road technologies do most of the heavy lifting once you take it off the beaten path. Features such as Rock-Trac 4WD, Tru-Loc locking differentials, Electronic Sway Bar Disconnect, and Off-road Plus mode allow the Wrangler to tackle the most challenging terrain, while a 237 mm ground clearance and strong axle hardware further add to its capability. The roof and doors are removable for the true Jeep experience. The cabin is premium with heated leather seats, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, Alpine audio, dual-zone climate control, and ADAS functions, making it easier to live with daily without compromising its rugged nature.

5 Toyota Land Cruiser Engine 3,346 cc Mileage 11 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Toyota Land Cruiser carries a reputation of durability, comfort, and advanced off-road hardware. It is powered by a 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine producing 304 bhp and 700 Nm, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and a sophisticated four-wheel-drive system. Toyota has equipped the SUV with multiple terrain modes, crawl control, and turn assist systems, while the 110-litre fuel tank makes it a dependable mile muncher. Inside, the Land Cruiser feels thoroughly premium with leather upholstery, ventilated and heated seats, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, JBL audio, rear entertainment screens, and four-zone climate control.

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