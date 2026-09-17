5  luxury SUVs I would pick for someone who hates flying

Who doesn’t want comfort, especially when travelling long distances? People have their preferences, and seldom do we stumble upon someone who loves driving more than flying, considering the former is a more hectic routine than the latter. Additionally, driving takes considerably more time than flying to a place, but it is one of the more comfortable alternatives to aeroplanes for someone who hates flying. Here are 5 SUVs to choose from for someone who hates flying:

1 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rolls-Royce Cullinan EMI starting at just ₹8,59,700/ month Check Eligibility The Cullinan from the house of Rolls-Royce is one of the most expensive cars on the list. It oozes ultra luxury and flamboyance, and the SUV commands a lot of respect on the road. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is powered by a 6.75L twin-turbocharged V12 engine producing 563 bhp and 850 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The starting ex-showroom price of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is set at ₹10.50 crore.

2 Bentley Bentayga Bentley Bentayga EMI starting at just ₹5,36,100/ month Check Eligibility Another major luxury automaker, Bentley, had to be on the list with its Bentayga. The Bentley Bentayga is one of the closest rivals to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and it is extremely well-known for its unmistakably ‘Bentley’ design and the comfort it provides on the inside. The Bentley Bentayga is powered by a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 producing 542 bhp and 770 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.90 crore.

3 Mercedes-Maybach GLS Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS EMI starting at just ₹3,59,600/ month Check Eligibility The Mercedes-Maybach GLS is the German automaker’s holy grail when it comes to SUVs. Filled with German brilliance and luxury, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS is an extremely cool car to own, especially if you want to skip flying altogether. The Maybach GLS is powered by a 4.0L twin-turbocharged engine with a 48V mild hybrid system producing 550 bhp of peak power and up to 770 Nm of peak torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹2.75 crore.

4 Lexus LX500d Lexus LX EMI starting at just ₹3,69,300/ month Check Eligibility The Lexus LX500d is the flagship SUV offered by the Japanese automaker in the Indian market. The LX500d is one of the finest luxury SUVs to be sold in the Indian market, especially when it comes to offering comfort and opulence on the inside, while being able to break through any path, owing to its reliable 4x4 system. In addition to that, the Lexus LX500d boasts a 3.3L twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing 304.4 bhp and 700 Nm of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Not only that, but the ground clearance of 240 mm gives the LX500d a daunting on-road presence while boasting a price tag of ₹2.81 crore (ex-showroom).

5 Volvo XC90 Volvo XC90 EMI starting at just ₹1,27,900/ month Check Eligibility Swedish automaker Volvo is known for making safe cars, but do you know that it is one of the most comfortable cars to take a ride in? The Volvo XC90 is powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system, producing 246.7 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Volvo XC90 has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹98.80 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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