5 hybrids I would buy for a cross-country road trip instead of an EV

That is where hybrids continue to hold an advantage. They bring much of the efficiency benefit associated with electrification while keeping the convenience of a conventional petrol car. Fill up the tank, get back on the road and keep moving. If I had to pick five hybrids for a long-distance journey today, these would make the shortlist.

Electric vehicles have become far more capable than they were a few years ago, and for daily commuting they make plenty of sense. But when the plan is a genuine cross-country drive, hundreds or even thousands of kilometres across highways, cities and remote stretches, priorities begin to change. Suddenly, factors such as range anxiety, charging availability and waiting time start entering the equation.

1 Toyota Camry Engine 2,487 cc Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 25.49 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Toyota Camry has always had a reputation for being one of those cars that quietly does everything well, and that makes it an easy inclusion here. The sedan starts at ₹47.48 lakh (ex-showroom) and uses a 2.5-litre Dynamic Force petrol-hybrid setup producing 227 bhp through an e-CVT transmission. Long road trips often expose flaws that shorter drives hide, but comfort has never really been a concern with the Camry. It is refined, efficient and built around relaxed highway driving. Toyota claims an efficiency figure of 25.49 kmpl, which could make a noticeable difference during long journeys.

2 Honda City Hybrid Engine 1,498 cc Mileage 17.8 - 24.1 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Honda City Hybrid proves that you do not need a large SUV or a luxury badge for long-distance travel. Starting at ₹20.99 lakh (ex-showroom), it is one of the more accessible strong-hybrid options currently on sale. It uses a 1.5-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine with Honda's two-motor hybrid system, producing 124 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. Honda claims 27.26 kmpl, making it one of the most efficient vehicles on this list. The City's biggest strength is its simplicity. It is easy to drive, comfortable enough for long hours behind the wheel and efficient enough to reduce the number of fuel stops.

3 Volvo XC90 Engine 1,969 cc Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 12.38 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Volvo XC90 would be the choice for someone who wants to turn a road trip into a comfortable long-distance cruise. Priced from ₹98.80 lakh (ex-showroom), the luxury SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid engine producing 247 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with an all-wheel-drive system. On paper, the performance figures are respectable, but that is not really the XC90's strongest point. What makes it suitable for covering long distances is the experience it offers. The cabin is spacious, the seats are designed for comfort over long hours, and the 71-litre fuel tank means fewer fuel stops along the way.

4 Lexus NX Engine 2,494 cc Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 17.8 - 17.8 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Lexus NX takes a more refined approach to long-distance travel. The luxury SUV starts at ₹67.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and is powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with Lexus' self-charging hybrid system, delivering 236 bhp. Rather than focusing solely on performance, the NX 350h leans heavily into comfort and refinement. Long journeys tend to highlight things such as seat comfort, cabin insulation and ride quality, and this is where the Lexus stands out. It offers the Japanese kind of relaxed driving experience with small touches like soft-closing window panes.

5 Toyota Innova Hycross Engine 1,987 cc Mileage 16.13-23.24 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details No road-trip list really feels complete without an Innova, and the Hycross simply adds better efficiency to a formula that was already popular. Prices for the hybrid powertrain start at ₹26.76 lakh (ex-showroom). Power comes from a 2.0-litre TNGA strong-hybrid system producing 186 bhp. More importantly, it delivers what many buyers actually look for during long journeys: space. Whether it is family members, friends or luggage, the Hycross has enough room for almost everything.

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