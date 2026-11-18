Honda City is one of the bestselling upmarket midsize sedans in India for a long time. The sedan is currently in its fifth generation and sold in petrol and petrol hybrid powertrain choices. However, there are many Honda City models on road, which are old generation and powered by a diesel engine. With the tightening emission norms, advancing technology, rowing demand for SUVs over sedans, there are City owners who would like to upgrade to a new SUV.

Upgrading from a refined, high-mileage diesel sedan like the Honda City to a hybrid SUV means keeping low running costs in focus while gaining higher ground clearance, space, and modern technology. Here are the five best options.