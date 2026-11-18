Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Honda City is one of the bestselling upmarket midsize sedans in India for a long time. The sedan is currently in its fifth generation and sold in petrol and petrol hybrid powertrain choices. However, there are many Honda City models on road, which are old generation and powered by a diesel engine. With the tightening emission norms, advancing technology, rowing demand for SUVs over sedans, there are City owners who would like to upgrade to a new SUV.
Upgrading from a refined, high-mileage diesel sedan like the Honda City to a hybrid SUV means keeping low running costs in focus while gaining higher ground clearance, space, and modern technology. Here are the five best options.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a popular SUV. Sold through Maruti Suzuki's Nexa retail network, the upmarket SUV is available with a strong hybrid powertrain. It is one of the most accessible and practical strong hybrid options in India. The Grand Vitara offers plush ride quality, a feature-rich cabin including a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats on higher trims, and a familiar, low-hassle ownership experience.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is essentially a rebadged and revamped iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The SUV comes with the same powertrain as the Grand Vitara. Mechanically, it shares the same strong-hybrid powertrain comprising a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor and an e-CVT. The SUV excels in stop-and-go urban traffic where it frequently runs on silent electric power, delivering smooth performance and high real-world fuel economy.
Toyota Innova Hycross is highly popular among fleet operators owing to the high level of comfort it offers, as well as its high fuel economy. It is not actually an SUV, but more inclined towards an MPV; the design is influenced by SUVs. The people mover comes rather as a crossover between SUV and MPV. It uses Toyota's fifth-generation strong-hybrid system with a 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle engine and an electric motor. Despite the massive size, the car offers high fuel economy, effortless highway cruising, and superior rear-seat comfort.
Kia Sorento is a highly premium mid-to-large hybrid SUV option in this list, featuring a Smartstream 1.6-litre turbo-petrol hybrid powertrain paired with All-Wheel Drive (AWD). The SUV offers substantial torque output, combining turbo and electric torque that won't make the Honda City diesel driver miss the old diesel pull, over 30 ADAS features, and spacious six- or seven-seater configurations.
Maruti Suzuki Victoris is a popular compact-to-mid-size hybrid SUV offering a strong safety pedigree, such as high Bharat NCAP ratings, and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid setup. It is known for impressive fuel efficiency numbers, around 19 kmpl in the city and upwards of 22 kmpl on highways, making it a direct upgrade for former City diesel drivers.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.