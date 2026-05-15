5 hybrid cars I would buy over any EV in 2026 for daily office commute

With the price of petrol, diesel and CNG shooting up, coupled with an EV charging infrastructure which is still developing, hybrid cars offer the best of both worlds. Hybrid cars offer maximum range owing to the petrol engine working in tandem with a battery pack. To save up on fuel expenses, here are 5 hybrid cars to buy over any EV in 2026 for daily office commute:

Hybrid cars like the Grand Vitara, Hyryder, City e:HEV, Innova Hycross, and Invicto provide superior range and efficiency for 2026 commutes, balancing fuel savings with a more established fueling infrastructure.

1 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Engine 1,462 cc Mileage 20.58 - 27.97 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offers a 1.5L naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor, producing a combined output of 114 bhp and 141 Nm of torque, paired with an e-CVT transmission. Additionally, the strong hybrid Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offers an ARAI-certified mileage of approximately 27.97 kmpl. The starting ex-showroom price of the strong hybrid Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is ₹16.63 lakh

2 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Engine 1,462 cc Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 19.2 - 27.97 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, owing to Maruti and Toyota’s partnership. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is powered by the same 1.5L three-cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor, producing a combined output of approximately 114 bhp and 141 Nm of torque, paired with an e-CVT automatic transmission. In addition to that, the strong hybrid Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers an ARAI-certified mileage of approximately 27.97 kmpl. The starting ex-showroom price of the strong hybrid Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is ₹16.77 lakh.

3 Honda City e:HEV Engine 1,498 cc Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 27.1 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Honda City e:HEV is the only budget hybrid sedan currently being sold in India. The Honda City e:HEV is powered by a 1.5L three-cylinder Atkinson cycle petrol engine producing a combined output of 124.28 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, paired with an e-CVT transmission. Notably, the Honda City e:HEV delivers an ARAI-certified mileage of 27.1 kmpl and boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹19.99 lakh.

4 Toyota Innova Hycross Engine 1,987 cc Mileage 16.13-23.24 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Toyota Innova Hycross is a hybrid MPV from the Japanese automaker. The Innova Hycross is powered by a TNGA fifth-generation, in-line four cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor and a nickel metal hydride battery producing a combined power output of 183.7 hp. The Toyota Innova Hycross delivers an ARAI-certified range of 23.24 kmpl, with the strong hybrid version of the Toyota Innova Hycross being priced at ₹26.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

5 Maruti Suzuki Invicto Engine 1,987 cc Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 23.24 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is a rebadged Toyota Innova Hycross, owing to Maruti Suzuki and Toyota’s partnership. The Invicto is powered by a TNGA fifth-generation, in-line four cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor and a nickel metal hydride battery producing a combined power output of 183.7 hp. Additionally, the strong hybrid version of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is priced at ₹24.97 lakh (ex-showroom) and boasts an ARAI-certified mileage of 23.24 kmpl.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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