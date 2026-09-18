5 hybrid cars I would buy if I was replacing my Hyundai Creta diesel

Petrol and diesel cars have remained dominant for the better part of the last century. However, companies have started finding alternatives of petrol and diesel-powered vehicles as hybrid power and electric cars have come into the spotlight. While there is range anxiety associated with electric cars, hybrids have become the go to for the efficiency they provide as they bring the best of both ICE-powered vehicles and electric vehicle to the plate, without the consequences of both of them. As diesel cars are only permitted to run for 10 years in India now, here are 5 hybrid cars to buy if you are replacing your old Hyundai Creta diesel: