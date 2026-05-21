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5 executive sedans I would buy in 2026 over an SUV

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 21 May 2026, 15:56 pm
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Despite rising SUV popularity, executive sedans offer unmatched luxury. Five top choices in India for 2026 include the Toyota Camry, Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Mercedes S-Class, and electric Lexus ES 500e.

BMW 5 Series LWB is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged engine and is priced at ₹75.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

The growing popularity of SUVs has overshadowed the sedan segment by some margin. However, the customers who want to roll in luxury and style would mostly select executive sedans despite the rise of SUVs in India. Here are 5 executive sedans I would buy in 2026 over an SUV in India:

1 Toyota Camry
Engine
2,487 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Mileage
25.49 kmpl
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The Toyota Camry is powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder Dynamic Force Engine working in tandem with a strong hybrid electric motor setup, producing a combined output of 226.63 bhp and 221 Nm of peak torque, paired with an e-CVT automatic transmission. It is the flagship sedan from the Japanese automaker and is priced at 47.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 Audi A6
Engine
1,984 cc
Mileage
14 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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The Audi A6 is the flagship sedan from the German automaker’s stable. Earlier, the A8 used to be the flagship sedan, but with the discontinuation of the model, the A6 took over the reins. The Audi A6 is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine producing 261.49 bhp and 370 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed S tronic automatic transmission. The Audi A6 has a starting ex-showroom price of 63.73 lakh.
 

3 BMW 5 Series LWB
Engine
1,998 cc
Mileage
15.7 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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The BMW 5 Series long wheelbase is powered by a 2.0L TwinPower turbocharged petrol engine producing 254.4 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed steptronic automatic transmission, sending power to the rear wheels. The BMW 5 Series LWB boasts a starting ex-showroom price of 75.80 lakh.
 

4 Lexus ES500e
Engine
74.4 kWh cc
Speed
200 kmph
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The Lexus ES 500e gets a 74.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, located underneath the ES’ floor beneath the passenger compartment. The ES 500e is powered by two electric motors, with the front making 217.9 bhp and the rear making 116.3 bhp, with a combined total output of 338 hp, and gets a range of approximately 580 km. Additionally, the Lexus ES 500e has a starting ex-showroom price of 89.99 lakh.

5 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Engine
2,925 cc
Mileage
12-18 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the most luxurious sedan on the list, hands down. It is powered by two different engine options: a 3.0L turbocharged diesel engine producing 308.4 bhp and 650 Nm of torque, and a 3.0L turbocharged petrol engine producing 375.4 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Both engines are paired with a nine-speed steptronic transmission. Not only that, but the Mercedes-Benz S-Class boasts a starting ex-showroom price of 1.84 crore.
 

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 21 May 2026, 15:56 pm IST
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