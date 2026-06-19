5 entry-level luxury cars I would buy as my first car in 2026

Luxury cars are an aspiration for every customer in India. Every Indian customer has always dreamt of buying a car from luxury brands, including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Lexus, Volvo, Jaguar and Land Rover, among others. The luxury automakers are focused on entry-level models as well as flagship models in India, having a product for every price point in the Indian market, which is often considered a value-conscious market. Here are 5 entry-level luxury cars to buy as a first car in 2026:

Entry-level luxury cars to buy in 2026 are the Mini Countryman C, Audi A4, Volvo EX30, Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric and BMW X1. These models offer a mix of premium features, petrol, diesel and electric powertrains, with prices ranging from ₹ 41 lakh to ₹ 55 lakh (ex-showroom)

1 Mini Countryman C MINI Countryman C EMI starting at just ₹62,200/ month Check Eligibility The Mini Countryman C is the British legacy automaker’s venture into the affordable, entry-level luxury space. The Countryman C will be built at BMW’s production plant in Chennai and is powered by a 1.5L TwinPower turbocharged engine producing 154.2 bhp and 240 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch automatic transmission. It is the most affordable Mini SUV to buy in India, priced at ₹47.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 Audi A4 Audi A4 EMI starting at just ₹60,700/ month Check Eligibility The Audi A4 is the entry-level model in the German automaker’s popular sedan lineup. The Audi A4 is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine producing 201.1 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed S tronic automatic transmission. The Audi A4 is priced at ₹46.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Volvo EX30 Volvo EX30 EMI starting at just ₹53,700/ month Check Eligibility Swedish automaker Volvo’s entry-level car is the Volvo EX30, which is also the entry-level electric car from the company’s portfolio. Additionally, it is powered by a 69 kWh battery pack which sends power to a rear-axle-mounted electric motor producing 268.2 bhp and 343 Nm of torque. In addition to that, it boasts a range of up to 480 km, goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.3 seconds and has a top speed of 180 kmph. The starting ex-showroom price of the Volvo EX30 is ₹41 lakh.

4 Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Mercedes-Benz CLA EMI starting at just ₹72,000/ month Check Eligibility The entry-level electric car from Mercedes-Benz, the CLA Electric, offers a range of 792 km on a full charge. Additionally, it is offered with a 58 kWh battery pack, sending power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor mounted on the rear axle, producing a peak power output of approximately 221.2 bhp and 335 Nm of torque. Notably, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.5 seconds and boasts a top speed of 210 kmph. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹55 lakh.

5 BMW X1 BMW X1 EMI starting at just ₹66,600/ month Check Eligibility The X1 from BMW is the entry-level ICE-powered vehicle in the company’s product portfolio. Additionally, it is powered by two different engine options: a 1.5L turbocharged inline three engine producing 134.1 bhp and 230 Nm of torque and a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine producing 147.5 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch Steptronic automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹50.90 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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