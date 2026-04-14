Electric cars are being hailed as the future of automobiles across the world, especially in India, as the government looks to cut vehicle emissions in the Capital. In order to achieve that, the government has drafted an EV policy for Delhi, wherein potential EV owners would not have to pay any road tax if their EV is priced under ₹30 lakh. Here are 5 electric cars I would buy under ₹30 lakh in Delhi to get full road tax exemption:

1 MG Windsor EV Engine 38 kWh cc Speed 157 kmph View Offers View More Details The MG Windsor EV is the best-selling product for the Chinese-owned British automaker in the country. The MG Windsor EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 38 kWh battery pack and a 52.9 kWh battery pack, powering an electric motor, producing 134.14 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The former boasts a range of 332 km while the latter boasts a range of 449 km. The MG Windsor EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹14.09 lakh, with the range going up to ₹18.59 lakh.

2 Hyundai Creta Electric Engine 42-51.4 kWh cc Speed 180 kmph View Offers View More Details The Creta Electric is the electric iteration of one of the best-selling cars from Hyundai, the Creta. The Creta Electric is powered by two different battery packs: a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 132.7 bhp and 168.9 bhp, respectively. The former gets a range of 420 km, whereas the latter gets a range of 510 km. The Hyundai Creta Electric has a price range starting from ₹18.02 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹24.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Kia Carens Clavis EV Engine 42-51.4 kWh cc Speed 166 kmph View Offers View More Details The Carens Clavis EV is the electric iteration of the seven-seater three-row MPV, Carens Clavis, from the house of Kia. The Kia Carens Clavis EV, much like the Hyundai Creta Electric, is powered by two different battery packs: a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 132.7 bhp and 168.9 bhp, respectively. The former gets a range of 420 km, whereas the latter gets a range of 510 km. The price range of the Kia Carens Clavis EV starts from ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹24.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

4 Mahindra BE 6 Engine 59-79 kWh cc Speed 200 kmph View Offers View More Details The Mahindra BE 6 is one of the first electric vehicles which was introduced by the Indian automaker under the ‘Electric Origin’ motto. The Mahindra BE 6 is offered with two different battery packs: a 59 kWh battery pack and a 79 kWh battery pack. The former produces 228 bhp while the latter produces 282 bhp, with the torque remaining constant at 380 Nm across both battery pack options. The Mahindra BE 6 has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹18.90 lakh, with the range going up to ₹27.65 lakh.

5 Tata Harrier EV Engine 65-75 kWh cc Speed 180 kmph View Offers View More Details The Tata Harrier EV is the Indian automaker’s flagship electric vehicle. The Tata Harrier EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 65 kWh battery pack and a 75 kWh battery pack. The former is powered by a single permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, while the latter is powered by a dual electric motor setup with an induction motor setup in the front and a permanent magnet synchronous motor in the rear. The Tata Harrier EV boasts a range of 538 km with the former and 622 km with the latter. The Tata Harrier EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹21.49 lakh, with the range going all the way up to ₹29.48 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: