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5 electric cars I would buy under 30 lakh in Delhi to get full road tax exemption

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2026, 18:10 pm
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Delhi's draft policy offers full road tax exemptions for EVs under 30 lakh. Top picks include the MG Windsor, Hyundai Creta Electric, and Tata Harrier EV, providing significant savings for buyers.

Hyundai Creta Electric
5 electric cars I would buy under ₹30 lakh in Delhi to get full road tax exemption
Hyundai Creta Electric
5 electric cars I would buy under ₹30 lakh in Delhi to get full road tax exemption

Electric cars are being hailed as the future of automobiles across the world, especially in India, as the government looks to cut vehicle emissions in the Capital. In order to achieve that, the government has drafted an EV policy for Delhi, wherein potential EV owners would not have to pay any road tax if their EV is priced under 30 lakh. Here are 5 electric cars I would buy under 30 lakh in Delhi to get full road tax exemption:

1 MG Windsor EV
MG Windsor EV
Engine
38 kWh cc
Speed
157 kmph
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The MG Windsor EV is the best-selling product for the Chinese-owned British automaker in the country. The MG Windsor EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 38 kWh battery pack and a 52.9 kWh battery pack, powering an electric motor, producing 134.14 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The former boasts a range of 332 km while the latter boasts a range of 449 km. The MG Windsor EV has a starting ex-showroom price of 14.09 lakh, with the range going up to 18.59 lakh.

2 Hyundai Creta Electric
Hyundai Creta EV
Engine
42-51.4 kWh cc
Speed
180 kmph
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The Creta Electric is the electric iteration of one of the best-selling cars from Hyundai, the Creta. The Creta Electric is powered by two different battery packs: a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 132.7 bhp and 168.9 bhp, respectively. The former gets a range of 420 km, whereas the latter gets a range of 510 km. The Hyundai Creta Electric has a price range starting from 18.02 lakh (ex-showroom) to 24.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Kia Carens Clavis EV
Kia Carens Clavis EV
Engine
42-51.4 kWh cc
Speed
166 kmph
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The Carens Clavis EV is the electric iteration of the seven-seater three-row MPV, Carens Clavis, from the house of Kia. The Kia Carens Clavis EV, much like the Hyundai Creta Electric, is powered by two different battery packs: a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 132.7 bhp and 168.9 bhp, respectively. The former gets a range of 420 km, whereas the latter gets a range of 510 km. The price range of the Kia Carens Clavis EV starts from 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) to 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

4 Mahindra BE 6
Mahindra BE 6
Engine
59-79 kWh cc
Speed
200 kmph
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The Mahindra BE 6 is one of the first electric vehicles which was introduced by the Indian automaker under the ‘Electric Origin’ motto. The Mahindra BE 6 is offered with two different battery packs: a 59 kWh battery pack and a 79 kWh battery pack. The former produces 228 bhp while the latter produces 282 bhp, with the torque remaining constant at 380 Nm across both battery pack options. The Mahindra BE 6 has a starting ex-showroom price of 18.90 lakh, with the range going up to 27.65 lakh.

5 Tata Harrier EV
Tata Harrier EV
Engine
65-75 kWh cc
Speed
180 kmph
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The Tata Harrier EV is the Indian automaker’s flagship electric vehicle. The Tata Harrier EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 65 kWh battery pack and a 75 kWh battery pack. The former is powered by a single permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, while the latter is powered by a dual electric motor setup with an induction motor setup in the front and a permanent magnet synchronous motor in the rear. The Tata Harrier EV boasts a range of 538 km with the former and 622 km with the latter. The Tata Harrier EV has a starting ex-showroom price of 21.49 lakh, with the range going all the way up to 29.48 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2026, 18:10 pm IST

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