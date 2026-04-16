Despite the nascent stages of electric cars in India, they have managed to cause a significant dent in the ambitions of petrol and diesel-powered vehicles in India. Electric cars have entered various segments in the country, with the latest being the MPV segment. The popularity of the MPV segment is not unknown to the electric automakers in the country, and venturing into the segment makes it a must for them. With VinFast being the latest automaker to enter the MPV market with its VinFast VF MPV 7, here are 5 electric and hybrid MPVs I would honestly choose to avoid rising fuel costs:

1 BYD eMax 7 Engine 55.4-71.8 kWh cc Speed 180 kmph View Offers View More Details Chinese automaker BYD was one of the first automakers to enter the electric MPV space in the Indian automotive market. The successor to the BYD e6 MPV, the eMax 7 is powered by two different battery packs: a 55.4-kWh battery pack and a 71.8 kWh battery pack. The battery packs send power to an AC permanent magnet synchronous motor driving the front wheels, producing 160.9 bhp and 201.1 bhp, respectively. Both variants make approximately 310 Nm of torque, boasting a range of up to 530 km. The BYD eMax 7 has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹26.90 lakh.

2 Kia Carens Clavis EV Engine 42-51.4 kWh cc Speed 166 kmph View Offers View More Details The Kia Carens Clavis EV is the most affordable electric MPV in the Indian market with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹17.99 lakh. The Kia Carens Clavis EV, much like the BYD eMax 7, boasts two different battery packs: a 42-kWh battery pack and a 51.4-kWh battery pack, powering a front-axle-mounted Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, producing 132.7 bhp and 255 Nm of torque, and 168.9 bhp and 255 Nm of torque, respectively. The former boasts a range of up to 404 km, whereas the latter boasts a range of up to 490 km.

3 MG M9 Engine 90 kWh cc Speed 180 kmph View Offers View More Details The luxury electric MPV from MG Motors, the M9, is powered by a 90-kWh NMC battery pack, sending power to an electric motor producing a peak power output of 241.65 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The MG M9 boasts a range of up to 548 km. It is one of the most luxurious MPVs in the segment under ₹1 crore, with a price tag of ₹75.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

4 Vinfast VF MPV 7 Engine 60.13 kWh cc View Offers View More Details Vietnamese automaker VinFast recently launched its electric MPV in the country, the VF MPV 7. The Vinfast VF MPV 7 is powered by a 60.13-kWh battery pack, powering a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor producing a peak power output of 201 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the company states that the VF MPV 7 boasts an ARAI-certified range of up to 517 km. It boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹24.99 lakh.

5 Toyota Innova Hycross Engine 1,987 cc Mileage 16.13-23.24 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Toyota Innova Hycross is a hybrid MPV from the Japanese automaker. The Innova Hycross is powered by a TNGA fifth-generation, in-line four cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor and a nickel metal hydride battery producing a combined power output of 183.7 hp. Additionally, the strong hybrid version of the Toyota Innova Hycross is priced at ₹26.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

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