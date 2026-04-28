5 easy-to-drive hatchbacks to buy in India under 10 lakh for city traffic

Hatchbacks have been the backbone of the Indian automotive industry for decades now. The first hatchback to be introduced in India was the legendary Maruti 800, and it has since set the tone for Indian customers as a perfect family car, which can not only get you from point A to B, but is easy to drive in start-stop city traffic. Here are 5 modern hatchbacks that fit the role as well as the budget of ₹10 lakh:

1 Maruti Suzuki Swift Engine 1,197 cc Mileage 24.8-32.85 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Honestly, this list would not be complete without a Maruti Suzuki. Still boasting one of the biggest hatchback lineups in the industry, the company is going strong. The Swift has been one of its crown jewels, with the hatchback making an appearance in the top 10 best-selling cars list more often than not. Powered by a Z Series three-cylinder petrol engine, it produces 80.46 bhp and 111.7 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT. What makes it more popular is its sporty stance and affordability. The Maruti Suzuki Swift has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.78 lakh.

2 Tata Altroz Engine 1,199 cc Mileage 19.33-26.2 kmpl Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details Indian automaker Tata Motors also features two hatchbacks in its portfolio, namely the Tiago and the Altroz. The Altroz is its premium offering, which is also available under ₹10 lakh, with its appeal and features often being its biggest USP. Additionally, the Tata Altroz is the only hatchback on the list still available with a diesel engine. The Tata Altroz is powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder Revotron engine producing 86 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine producing 88 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, an AMT transmission and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Tata Altroz has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6.29 lakh.

3 Hyundai i20 Engine 1,197 cc Mileage 16-17.75 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Hyundai i20, much like the Tata Altroz, is a premium hatchback offering by the South Korean automaker. The Hyundai i20 is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing approximately 82 bhp and 114.7 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or an intelligent variable transmission (IVT). The starting ex-showroom price of the Hyundai i20 is set at ₹5.99 lakh.

4 Toyota Glanza Engine 1,197 cc Mileage 22.3 - 30.61 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Toyota Glanza is the only hatchback offering from Toyota, after the Etios Liva was discontinued. The Toyota Glanza is a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno, owing to the partnership that Maruti and Toyota have. The Toyota Glanza is powered by a 1.2L K-Series engine (K12N) producing 88 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT transmission. The Toyota Glanza has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6.46 lakh.

5 Citroen C3X Engine 1,998 cc Mileage 18.3-20.1 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Citroen C3X is a hatchback, despite having an SUV stance. The Citroen C3X is one of the most underrated hatchbacks in the country. The C3X is powered by two different engine options: a 1.2L naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine producing 80.88 bhp and 115 nm of torque, and a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 108.5 bhp and 190 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic transmission. The Citroen C3X has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹4.99 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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