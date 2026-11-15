5 diesel SUVs to buy in India for long road trips

Diesel has been the go-to fuel for many Indian consumers, especially if they have to travel long distances, be it for business or leisure. Despite the focus on electric, ethanol-blended petrol and hybrid vehicles, diesel vehicles continue to be dominant for people who have to drive long distances. If you are someone who loves to travel to faraway places or has to travel long distances via road for business, these 5 diesel SUVs should be on your consideration list:

Five diesel SUVs suited for long-distance travel in India include the Mahindra Thar Roxx, Toyota Fortuner, MG Majestor, Force Gurkha and Jeep Meridian, offering varied performance and off-road capabilities.

1 Mahindra Thar Roxx Mahindra Thar ROXX EMI starting at just ₹16,400/ month Check Eligibility The Mahindra Thar Roxx is powered by a 2.2L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel mHawk engine, available with outputs of 150 bhp and 350 Nm or 172 bhp and 370 Nm. Transmission duties are carried out by a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic, depending on the variant. The starting ex-showroom price of the diesel variant of the Mahindra Thar Roxx is ₹14.23 lakh.

2 Toyota Fortuner Toyota Fortuner EMI starting at just ₹46,000/ month Check Eligibility The Toyota Fortuner is one of the most capable SUVs that is available under ₹50 lakh. One of the country's most popular SUVs for well over a decade, the Toyota Fortuner is powered by a 2.8L turbocharged diesel engine producing about 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The Toyota Fortuner boasts 4x2 and 4x4 options, allowing owners to explore uncharted territories with relative ease. The Toyota Fortuner starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹35.75 lakh.

3 MG Majestor MG Majestor EMI starting at just ₹55,600/ month Check Eligibility Arguably, the biggest SUV on the list, the MG Majestor is a behemoth. Powered by a 2.0L twin-turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 212.55 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹43.49 lakh

4 Force Gurkha Force Motors Gurkha EMI starting at just ₹22,000/ month Check Eligibility The Force Gurkha is powered by a 2.6L four-cylinder FM2.6 CD diesel engine that develops 138.08 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. Unlike the Thar Roxx, the Gurkha is offered exclusively with a five-speed manual gearbox, with no automatic transmission option available. The Gurkha is offered in two different configurations: a three-door as well as a five-door, while boasting a starting ex-showroom price of ₹16.68 lakh.

5 Jeep Meridian Jeep Meridian EMI starting at just ₹30,600/ month Check Eligibility The Jeep Meridian offers only one engine option: a 2.0L Multijet II turbocharged diesel engine producing 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹23.33 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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