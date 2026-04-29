5 compact SUVs I would honestly pick if i was upgrading from Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a lot of car for the money and you could totally make do with a one-car garage comprising the popular sub-compact sedan. However, it does leave much to be desired, and if you are looking for a more upmarket SUV with added ground clearance, a stronger road presence and driving dynamics as well as a good range of amenities, an upgrade is more than necessary. If I had to shortlist five compact SUVs that genuinely make the jump worthwhile, here’s how the list shapes up:

1 Maruti Suzuki Victoris Engine 1,462 cc Mileage 19.07-28.65 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details If you wish to stick to the Maruti Suzuki brand while still making a significant upgrade, the Victoris makes a strong case. Positioned above the Brezza, it brings a wider spread of powertrains including petrol, CNG, and a strong hybrid setup. The availability of Suzuki’s AllGrip AWD on select variants is a rare addition in this segment and expands its usability beyond the beaten track. Inside, the Victoris leans heavily into the feature-rich territory with a 10.25-inch digital cluster and infotainment system, connected features, and a long list of creature comforts such as ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof. Safety is equally comprehensive, with six airbags and Level-2 ADAS.

2 Volkswagen Taigun Engine 999 cc Mileage 19.98 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Volkswagen Taigun remains one of the more driver-focused options in the segment, making it an easy recommendation for anyone who values performance and dynamics as much as practicality. It continues with its two turbo-petrol engine options, including the 1.0-litre unit with an automatic gearbox and the more powerful 1.5-litre engine with cylinder deactivation. While recent updates have refined the interior with better materials and a larger touchscreen, the Taigun’s core appeal still lies in its solid build quality and stable driving manners. With six airbags as standard and a strong safety rating, it remains a logical upgrade for someone who wants more engagement behind the wheel and a solid sense of reassurance.

3 Kia Seltos Engine 1,482 cc Mileage 17.9-20.7 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Kia Seltos continues to stand out as one of the most well-rounded compact SUVs, offering a wide range of engine options including naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel. This flexibility alone makes it appealing to a broad range of buyers upgrading from smaller cars. Where it really builds its case is inside the cabin. The dashboard is fitted with the Trinity Panoramic Display for the instrument cluster, HVAC controls, and infotainment. Elsewhere, you are treated to ventilated seats, dual-pane sunroof, and a heads-up display, which elevates the experience significantly over a sedan such as the Dzire.

4 Renault Duster Engine 999 cc Mileage 13-15 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The return of the Renault Duster brings back a nameplate that became a household name and kicked off the compact SUV segment with a focus on ruggedness and utility. The new model builds on that legacy with multiple engine options, including turbo-petrols and a strong hybrid, while adding a far more premium interior than before. Features such as ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, and a dual-screen dashboard bring it up to date and position it as a more feature-rich offering than before. For someone upgrading from a Dzire, the Duster offers a noticeable shift not just in size and features, but also in how confidently it handles rough roads.

5 Tata Sierra Engine 1,497 cc Mileage 29.9 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Tata Sierra is yet another iconic nameplate that has been revived after over two decades, and it is now completely new with multiple powertrain options, tech-rich interiors, and a solid safety suite. It includes naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel, ensuring there’s something for every kind of driver. What sets it apart is its broad tech suite. The new electrical architecture enables features such as OTA updates and 5G connectivity, while the cabin includes a large infotainment system, digital cockpit, and practical touches such as reclining rear seats and high-speed charging ports. Safety is well covered with six airbags and Level-2 ADAS.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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