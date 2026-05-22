5 compact SUVs I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from the Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift continues to be one of the most popular and dependable hatchbacks in the Indian market, often ranking as the number one go-to choice for first-time car owners. That said, owners looking to move on from the Swift generally look for more space, better road presence, improved comfort, and a richer feature set without completely giving up on ease of driving. For buyers upgrading from a Swift, these five SUVs strike that balance particularly well, while also offering enough variety in engine options and features to feel like a meaningful upgrade:

1 Renault Duster Engine 999 cc Mileage 13-15 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The new-generation Renault Duster is an easy pick for those seeking something that feels noticeably more substantial than a hatchback without becoming difficult to live with. Renault has retained the rugged character that made the original Duster popular, but the latest version now feels significantly more modern and premium inside. The SUV gets multiple powertrain choices, including 2 turbo-petrol (99 bhp, 160 Nm / 160 bhp, 280 Nm) and a strong hybrid option (163 bhp, 172 Nm), which makes it appealing for buyers with very different priorities. The cabin is far more feature-loaded than before as well, offering ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and a dual-screen dashboard setup. The Duster also delivers a commanding driving position and fares well on rough roads while still remaining comfortable for everyday drives.

2 Volkswagen Taigun Engine 999 cc Mileage 19.98 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Volkswagen Taigun makes a strong case for someone who prioritises premium fit-and-finish as well as sporty driving dynamics. It remains one of the better driver-focused compact SUVs in this segment and its compact overhangs keep it maneuverable on city streets. The Taigun offers two turbo-petrol engines: a 1.0-litre TSI (114 bhp, 178 Nm) and the more powerful 1.5-litre TSI (147 bhp, 250 Nm). The cabin also feels properly premium with ventilated seats, wireless charging, connected car technology, a 10.1-inch infotainment system, and a 10.25-inch digital cockpit. Safety is another major strength, with six airbags as standard, ESC, TPMS, hill hold assist, and a five-star crash safety rating.

3 Kia Seltos Engine 1,482 cc Mileage 17.9-20.7 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Kia Seltos stands among the most well-equipped offerings in the compact SUV segment. For someone moving up from the Swift, it offers a substantial jump in cabin quality, features, and drivetrain choices. Kia currently offers three engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol (113 bhp, 144 Nm), a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (158 bhp, 253 Nm), and a 1.5-litre diesel (114 bhp, 250 Nm). There are multiple gearbox options available as well, including manual, CVT, iMT, DCT, and torque converter setups depending on the engine. Inside, the Seltos employs the Trinity Panoramic Display setup that integrates the infotainment, instrument cluster, and HVAC controls. Other highlights include ventilated seats, dual-pane sunroof, wireless charging pads, heads-up display, ambient lighting, and a 10-way adjustable driver’s seat.

4 Honda Elevate Engine 1,498 cc Mileage 15.31-16.92 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Honda Elevate takes a simpler approach, leaning on refinement, comfort, and long-term usability matter more than flashy features. It is powered by Honda’s familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (119 bhp, 145 Nm), paired with either a manual gearbox or a CVT automatic. The engine is refined and predictable, offering rev-happy dynamics. The cabin feels airy and spacious, while features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, connected car features, and a sunroof ensure it still feels modern enough. The Elevate also gets a 458-litre boot along with a comprehensive ADAS package, six airbags, and stability control.

5 Tata Sierra Engine 1,497 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details If the goal was to make the biggest possible jump from a hatchback in terms of sheer presence, tech, and cabin experience, the Tata Sierra is a good option to consider. Engine choices include naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel options, which gives buyers flexibility depending on their driving needs. Inside, the Sierra packs in a large infotainment system, digital cockpit, OTA functionality, 5G connectivity, reclining rear seats, fast-charging USB-C ports, and a powered tailgate from the lower trims itself. Safety also appears to be a major focus, with six airbags and Level-2 ADAS available on higher variants. Compared to the Swift, the Sierra feels like a much larger and considerably more feature-rich upgrade aimed at buyers wanting a modern SUV experience.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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