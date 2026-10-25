5 compact SUVs I would buy if I was upgrading from Hyundai Santro

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Hyundai Santro - the name is enough to evoke emotions for many automotive enthusiasts. The tallboy hatchback that ruled the Indian roads for a long time has maintained its appeal for lakhs of customers for years. However, with the tightening emission norms and evolving consumer preferences, the Santro has fallen behind in the race. Leaving behind the hatchbacks and small cars, the SUVs and crossovers have taken the leading spot in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
This is a reason many Hyundai Santro owners might be thinking of upgrading to a compact SUV. If you are a Hyundai Santro owner and planning an upgrade, this means you would be vying for a higher driving position, better highway stability, superior ground clearance and modern technology.
Here are the top five options for you to consider.
The Hyundai Venue offers the Santro owners the choice of staying in the Hyundai family. Upgrading to the Venue from the Santro means an easy familiarity with the switchgear, touch-and-feel quality, and service network, while also taking a massive leap in technology and performance refinement. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with the DCT or smooth manual gearbox makes city crawling or highway overtaking effortless compared to a Santro AMT. The feature list also gets a major step up with a voice-enabled sunroof, a reverse camera, and a connected cabin.
Kia Sonet shares the core architecture and the engine options with the Hyundai Venue but wraps them in a bolder and more feature-packed design with a slightly tighter urban footprint. Also, it looks more upmarket than the Venue. The cabin of the Kia Sonet feels a class above older hatchbacks, with features such as ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, a digital instrument cluster, and a punchy diesel or turbo-petrol powertrain lineup. The Sonet is easy to manoeuvre in tight city traffic while feeling plush inside the cabin.
Mahindra XUV 3XO promises segment-leading performance and a heavy, planted, bigger-car feel that stands in stark contrast to a lightweight entry-level hatchback like Santro. The XUV 3XO sports one of the punchiest turbocharged engines in the sub-four-metre segment. The SUV is capable of handling bad roads and high-speed expressway runs with great efficiency. The spacious cabin promises great front seat comfort, especially for taller drivers.
Tata Nexon should be the go-to choice for customers whose primary motivation for upgrading is solid build quality, top-notch safety, and ride comfort over broken roads. The Nexon is capable of gliding over potholes that would rattle a Santro. It offers high ground clearance at 208 mm and gives the customer flexible powertrain choices spanning petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric variants.
One of the most popular and bestselling SUVs in India, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza offers customers a zero-headache long-term ownership experience, high fuel efficiency, and the comfort of Maruti Suzuki's omnipresent service network across the country. It is one of the most sensible upgrades from a hatchback like the Santro. It gets an upright, boxy cabin, giving the driver a commanding view of the road, making the transition from a Santro's high-visibility cabin feel completely natural. Its naturally aspirated engine is relaxed rather than being sporty, making it a stress-free daily commuter.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.