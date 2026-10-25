5 compact SUVs I would buy if I was upgrading from Hyundai Santro

If you are looking for an upgrade from Hyundai Santro, here are the top five compact SUV options.

Hyundai Santro - the name is enough to evoke emotions for many automotive enthusiasts. The tallboy hatchback that ruled the Indian roads for a long time has maintained its appeal for lakhs of customers for years. However, with the tightening emission norms and evolving consumer preferences, the Santro has fallen behind in the race. Leaving behind the hatchbacks and small cars, the SUVs and crossovers have taken the leading spot in the Indian passenger vehicle market.

This is a reason many Hyundai Santro owners might be thinking of upgrading to a compact SUV. If you are a Hyundai Santro owner and planning an upgrade, this means you would be vying for a higher driving position, better highway stability, superior ground clearance and modern technology.

Here are the top five options for you to consider.