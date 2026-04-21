5 compact SUVs I would buy if I had to upgrade from Maruti Suzuki Celerio

I myself own a Maruti Suzuki Celerio, and if I have to upgrade my hatchback to a compact SUV, here are my top five options.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been known for its excellent cost efficiency through high fuel economy, affordability, compact footprint, etc. However, with consumers increasingly inclined towards compact SUVs and crossovers, there are many hatchback owners showing interest in upgrading their cars. Compact SUVs offer better ground clearance, improved safety, bolder road presence and premium features over the small hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki Celerio. At the same time, the manoeuvrability of the compact SUVs in tight urban traffic conditions remains easy as well.

If you are a Maruti Suzuki Celerio owner and planning to upgrade to a compact SUV, here are your five options. Also, check till the end for the surprise.

1 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Engine 1,462 cc Mileage 17.80 - 25.51 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes promising a natural upgrade within the Maruti Suzuki ecosystem. The Brezza is a tried and tested compact SUV, which not only comes promising practicality and cost-efficient ownership in a much larger and robust package, but has the same reliability and service network support as the Celerio currently comes with. Upgrading to Brezza from Celerio means easy ingress and egress with a high seating position, availability of a smooth 6-speed automatic gearbox that is better than AMT and more cabin space.

2 Maruti Suzuki Fronx Engine 998 cc Mileage 20.01-28.51 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a stylish, sporty, and modern alternative to traditional boxy SUVs that can be easily an upgrade option for a Maruti Suzuki Celerio owner. The Fronx offers a blend of premium hatchback comfort and SUV ground clearance. At the same time, the engine options for the Fronx are highly fuel-efficient. The coupe design gives the car a distinct visual appeal, while the premium interiors add more zing to it. Consumers who prioritise style and high fuel economy are whole seeking a modern feature-loaded car, can always think of the Fronx, which will allow them to remain in the Maruti Suzuki ecosystem with a pinch of premiumness.

3 Tata Nexon Engine 1,199 cc Mileage 17.01-24.08 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details If safety is your top priority, the Tata Nexon should be the choice. This 5-star Global NCAP-rated compact SUV has been a widely selling and highly popular car for a long time in the Indian market. This promises a major leap in build quality from a Maruti Suzuki Celerio. The bold styling, refined turbocharged petrol engines, availability of wider powertrain choices, and a very comfortable ride quality, along with reassuring advanced technology-aided modern safety features, make it a comfortable family SUV.

4 Mahindra XUV 3XO Engine 1,197 cc Mileage 18.06-21.2 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details If you are into high-end advanced technologies and are looking for a car with ADAS while upgrading from the Celerio, the Mahindra XUV 3XO seems a good choice, promising power-packed performance in the sub-4 metre segment. The XUV 3XO comes with strong turbocharged petrol engines, a high safety rating, and a premium feature-packed cabin, which make it a sophisticated upgrade from a hatchback.

5 Hyundai Exter Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details If you are looking for a compact SUV with the signature boxy styling, high ground clearance and premium technologies without a major footprint upgrade, the Hyundai Exter seems a good choice. It comes as a direct micro-SUV upgrade from a hatchback like the Celerio. The cabin is spacious, promising a comfortable journey experience. The SUV is easy to manoeuvre in tight city traffic conditions. The powertrain is efficient. Altogether, it seems a string viable upgrade from Celerio.

6 Bonus - Bonus - Maruti Suzuki Dzire Engine 1,197 cc Mileage 24.7-25.71 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Maruti Suzuki Celerio owners, who want to upgrade to a car offering better space, more power, more features, and better safety, can always think of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The new Dzire comes with a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP, which has certainly ramped up its appeal significantly for consumers who seek a better car without burning a hole in their pocket. Also, the Dzire allows the consumer to stay in the same Maruti Suzuki ecosystem. Additionally, the sedans are known for offering better stability and more comfort compared to SUVs, owing to their design.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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