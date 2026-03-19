5 CNG cars under 10 Lakh I would choose that don't compromise on boot space

CNG cars are known for their low running costs, but they often come with a major compromise: boot space. Traditional single-cylinder layouts take up most of the luggage area, making them impractical for real-world use.

That’s where dual-cylinder (twin-tank) technology changes things. By splitting the tank into two smaller units placed under the boot floor, these cars retain a usable luggage area without sacrificing practicality.

Here are five CNG cars under ₹10 lakh that use this technology and offer better boot usability.