5 CNG cars under ₹10 Lakh I would choose that don't compromise on boot space
- Looking for a CNG car without compromising on boot space? These dual-cylinder models under ₹10 lakh use smart tank packaging to retain usable luggage area while delivering low running costs.
CNG cars are known for their low running costs, but they often come with a major compromise: boot space. Traditional single-cylinder layouts take up most of the luggage area, making them impractical for real-world use.
That’s where dual-cylinder (twin-tank) technology changes things. By splitting the tank into two smaller units placed under the boot floor, these cars retain a usable luggage area without sacrificing practicality.
Here are five CNG cars under ₹10 lakh that use this technology and offer better boot usability.
The Tata Tigor remains the most practical choice in this list thanks to its sedan body style. Combined with the twin-cylinder layout, it offers one of the most usable boots among CNG cars in this price range.
The Tigor iCNG is priced from around ₹7.68 lakh (ex-showroom). It is well-suited for buyers who regularly travel with luggage or need a proper family car with minimal compromise.
The Tiago brought twin-cylinder technology to the mass market and continues to be one of the most sensible hatchback choices. It is a compact car that is easy to drive around the city and can be a great first car as well.
Prices for the Tiago iCNG start at about ₹5.49 lakh (ex-showroom). While it is still a hatchback, the flat boot floor makes it far more usable than conventional CNG rivals.
For buyers looking for an SUV-style option, the Punch iCNG stands out. It combines high ground clearance with improved practicality thanks to the twin-cylinder layout.
The Punch iCNG is priced from around ₹6.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It works well for both city use and occasional rough-road conditions without severely compromising luggage space.
Engine1,199 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
The Altroz iCNG is the most premium hatchback in this list and benefits significantly from the twin-cylinder setup. It also just might be the best-looking one in this list. Prices for the Altroz iCNG range start from ₹7.22 lakh ex-showroom. It offers better cabin space and comfort, making it a strong choice for those who want interior space with practicality.
Engine1,197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Hyundai’s dual-cylinder solution comes in the form of the Exter Hy-CNG Duo. It offers a feature-rich cabin along with improved boot usability compared to traditional CNG setups. Being a Hyundai, it also comes loaded with features and should be quite easy to drive as well because of the high driver's seat location. The Exter Hy-CNG Duo is priced from around ₹6.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It serves as a solid alternative for buyers who want something different from Tata’s offerings.
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