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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 5 Cng Cars I Would Actually Buy To Save Money On Daily City Drives

5 CNG cars I would actually buy to save money on daily city drives

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 13 May 2026, 11:27 am
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With rising fuel costs, Maruti Suzuki’s CNG lineup, including the Celerio, WagonR, Alto K10, Dzire, and Swift, offers an affordable, high-mileage alternative for city commuters seeking cost-effective and reliable daily transportation.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire, apart from being the best-selling car in April, offers a 33.73 km per kg mileage when running on CNG
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire, apart from being the best-selling car in April, offers a 33.73 km per kg mileage when running on CNG

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 13 May 2026, 11:27 am IST

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