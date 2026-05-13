5 CNG cars I would actually buy to save money on daily city drives
With rising fuel costs, Maruti Suzuki’s CNG lineup, including the Celerio, WagonR, Alto K10, Dzire, and Swift, offers an affordable, high-mileage alternative for city commuters seeking cost-effective and reliable daily transportation.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire, apart from being the best-selling car in April, offers a 33.73 km per kg mileage when running on CNG
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
First Published Date: 13 May 2026, 11:27 am IST
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