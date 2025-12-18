5 cars with radar-based ADAS that make driving in dense fog easier

Anyone who has driven through North India’s winter fog knows how quickly visibility can drop to a few metres. In such conditions, a car’s safety technology matters as much as good headlights and steady hands on the wheel. This is where radar-based ADAS has a clear advantage over camera-only systems.

Unlike cameras, which depend on visible light and struggle in fog, radar uses radio waves that can pass through mist and moisture. The sensor constantly measures the distance and speed of vehicles ahead, feeding this data to systems like adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking. While ADAS is never a replacement for driver attention, radar-backed systems tend to remain more dependable when visibility is poor.

Here are five cars sold in India with radar-based Level 2 ADAS that can make dense fog driving a little less stressful:

The newly launched Tata Sierra enters the midsize SUV segment with a focus on safety and technology. The Sierra is equipped with Level 2 ADAS, including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and lane assist functions that rely on radar and camera fusion.

Engine options include petrol and diesel units, with power figures going up to around 158 bhp depending on variant. Positioned below the Harrier, the Sierra is priced from ₹11.49 lakh to ₹21.29 lakh (ex-showroom). With its high seating position and modern safety tech, the Sierra is aimed squarely at buyers who want everyday usability with added confidence in poor visibility.

Kia has just unveiled its new-gen Seltos. However, the previously sold variants also came packing the Level 2 ADAS suite. Higher variants get radar-assisted features which include adaptive cruise control, forward collision avoidance and lane support systems.

The highlight remains the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing about 157 bhp, while a naturally aspirated petrol option is also available. Prices range from ₹10.8 lakh to ₹19.8 lakh (ex-showroom). For highway commuters who often encounter foggy early-morning drives, the Seltos’ ADAS package adds a reassuring safety net.

Hyundai’s Creta continues to be a benchmark in the SUV space, and its SmartSense ADAS suite strengthens that position. The system combines radar and cameras to enable adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and automatic emergency braking.

The Creta is offered with multiple powertrains, including a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering around 157 bhp. Ex-showroom prices currently sit between ₹10.7 lakh and ₹20.2 lakh. In dense fog, the Creta’s radar-based distance monitoring works quietly in the background, stepping in only when needed.

The XUV700 was one of the first mass-market Indian SUVs to introduce radar-based Level 2 ADAS, and it remains one of the most comprehensive implementations in its price range.

The petrol version of this SUV produces roughly 197 bhp, while the diesel goes up to about 182 bhp, making it one of the most powerful cars on this list. Prices for the XUV700 range from ₹13.6 lakh to ₹23.7 lakh (ex-showroom). Features like smart pilot assist and emergency braking are particularly useful on foggy expressways where sudden slowdowns are common.

Radar-based ADAS is no longer limited to SUVs, and the Hyundai Verna proves that point. The sedan gets radar-assisted SmartSense ADAS on higher trims, including adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning.

Its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine produces around 157 bhp, making the Verna one of the quickest cars in its segment. With prices starting at ₹10.7 lakh and going up to 16.9 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers radar-based safety tech in a lower, more aerodynamic body style.

Conclusion

Radar-based ADAS does not magically eliminate the risks of driving in fog, and it does not replace careful driving. But when visibility drops and reaction time matters, radar gives the car a more reliable way to “see" what lies ahead. For Indian conditions, especially winter highways, these systems can make a meaningful difference when used responsibly to help avoid crashes.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: