5 cars under 10 lakh I would buy as my first vehicle

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Buying your first car is a big decision. The ideal choice should be easy to drive, affordable to maintain and practical for everyday use. Fortunately, the Indian market offers several strong options under the ₹10 lakh mark that cater to new buyers.
Here are five cars under ₹10 lakh that I would consider as my first vehicle.
The Maruti Suzuki Swift continues to be one of the most sensible first car options in India. It is compact, easy to manoeuvre in city traffic and offers a peppy petrol engine that makes everyday driving enjoyable. The hatchback is also known for its strong fuel efficiency and low maintenance costs, which make it particularly appealing for first-time buyers. Maruti’s wide service network and excellent resale value further add to its practicality. The prices start at ₹5.79 lakh ex-showroom.
If you want something that feels a little more rugged, the Tata Punch is worth considering. The micro SUV offers high ground clearance, a high seating position and a solid build, which makes it suitable for rough urban roads. One of its biggest highlights is its strong safety credentials, making it one of the safer choices in this price bracket. The Punch is also compact enough to drive comfortably in congested city conditions. The prices start at ₹5.60 lakh ex-showroom.
For buyers who want a more premium hatchback experience, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno stands out. It offers a spacious cabin, comfortable ride quality and a refined petrol engine. The Baleno also comes with a good list of features depending on the variant, which enhances the overall ownership experience. It remains one of the most practical family hatchbacks available under ₹10 lakh. The prices start at ₹5.99 lakh ex-showroom.
The Hyundai Exter has quickly gained popularity among first-time buyers. Its compact dimensions and a high seating position make it easy to drive and park, while the upright design gives it a mini SUV feel. Hyundai has also equipped the Exter with a generous list of features and safety equipment, making it a well-rounded option in this segment.
For those who want the presence and practicality of a compact SUV, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a strong contender. The base variants fall within the ₹10 lakh budget and offer a spacious cabin, smooth petrol engine and comfortable driving experience. Its reliability and widespread service support make it a sensible long-term choice.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.