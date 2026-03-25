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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 5 Cars Under 20 Lakh I Would Choose For Disc Brakes On All Four Wheels

5 cars under 20 lakh I would choose for disc brakes on all four wheels

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 25 Mar 2026, 18:24 pm
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  • Looking for cars under 20 lakh with better braking performance? These models combine improved stopping power with comprehensive safety features and modern tech.

Take a look at five cars in India that offer disc brakes on all four wheels. File photo used for representational purposes (Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Braking performance is a key factor when it comes to judging a vehicle’s overall level of safety, and the availability of disc brakes on all four wheels ensures improved and consistent stopping power, especially on the highways. While this is generally more prevalent in high-end or performance-focused models, several mass-market cars under the 20 lakh mark now offer all-wheel disc brakes alongside a comprehensive safety suite. Here are five options that stand out in this price bracket:

1

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Engine
1,197 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
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The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with disc brakes on all wheels as standard fitment across the entire lineup, making it one of the most accessible cars on the Indian market to offer this. The sub-4m crossover further features 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and offers a Level-2 ADAS suite on the higher variants. The XUV 3XO starts at 7.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

2

Hyundai i20 N Line

Engine
998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
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The Hyundai i20 N Line brings all-wheel disc brakes across its lineup, suiting its sportier positioning over the standard hatchback. Along with this, the model adds 6 airbags, ESC, VSM, TPMS, hill start assist control, ISOFIX mounts, and more. The i20 N Line comes priced from 9.21 lakh (ex-showroom). 

3

Hyundai Creta

Engine
1,482 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
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The Hyundai Creta is a well-rounded compact SUV that also offers disc brakes on both ends as a standard fitment. Other safety features included in its package are 6 airbags, three-point seatbelts, ESC, VSM, hill start assist control, Blind View Monitor, TPMS, and an ADAS suite. The Creta start from 11.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

4

Kia Sonet

Engine
998 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
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The Kia Sonet is a premium, tech-rich sub-4m SUV that offers all-wheel disc brakes from the HTX trim onwards. Its safety suite further includes 6 airbags, hill start assist, ESC, VSM, 360-degree camera, a blind view monitor and ADAS functions as well. The Sonet HTX is priced from 11.24 lakh (ex-showroom). 

5

Tata Curvv

Engine
1,199 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
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The Tata Curvv is a coupe-SUV with a bold on-road presence and a premium feature-set. It offers all-wheel disc brakes from the Accomplished S trim onwards, with other safety features including six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-hold, 360-degree camera and ADAS. The Curvv Accomplished S starts at 15.71 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 25 Mar 2026, 18:24 pm IST
TAGS: buyer guide
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