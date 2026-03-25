5 cars under 20 lakh I would choose for disc brakes on all four wheels

Braking performance is a key factor when it comes to judging a vehicle’s overall level of safety, and the availability of disc brakes on all four wheels ensures improved and consistent stopping power, especially on the highways. While this is generally more prevalent in high-end or performance-focused models, several mass-market cars under the ₹20 lakh mark now offer all-wheel disc brakes alongside a comprehensive safety suite. Here are five options that stand out in this price bracket:

1 Mahindra XUV 3XO Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with disc brakes on all wheels as standard fitment across the entire lineup, making it one of the most accessible cars on the Indian market to offer this. The sub-4m crossover further features 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and offers a Level-2 ADAS suite on the higher variants. The XUV 3XO starts at ₹7.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 Hyundai i20 N Line Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Hyundai i20 N Line brings all-wheel disc brakes across its lineup, suiting its sportier positioning over the standard hatchback. Along with this, the model adds 6 airbags, ESC, VSM, TPMS, hill start assist control, ISOFIX mounts, and more. The i20 N Line comes priced from ₹9.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Hyundai Creta Engine 1,482 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Hyundai Creta is a well-rounded compact SUV that also offers disc brakes on both ends as a standard fitment. Other safety features included in its package are 6 airbags, three-point seatbelts, ESC, VSM, hill start assist control, Blind View Monitor, TPMS, and an ADAS suite. The Creta start from ₹11.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

4 Kia Sonet Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Kia Sonet is a premium, tech-rich sub-4m SUV that offers all-wheel disc brakes from the HTX trim onwards. Its safety suite further includes 6 airbags, hill start assist, ESC, VSM, 360-degree camera, a blind view monitor and ADAS functions as well. The Sonet HTX is priced from ₹11.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

5 Tata Curvv Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Tata Curvv is a coupe-SUV with a bold on-road presence and a premium feature-set. It offers all-wheel disc brakes from the Accomplished S trim onwards, with other safety features including six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-hold, 360-degree camera and ADAS. The Curvv Accomplished S starts at ₹15.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: