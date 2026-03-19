5 cars under 12 lakh I would buy for ventilated seats to survive Indian summers

Ventilated seats are among the most desirable features for Indian buyers, especially in regions where summer temperatures can make daily commutes arduous. The feature is no longer a premium option and can be had on most mass-market offerings. To this end, here are five cars under ₹12 lakh that offer ventilated seats along with a strong mix of performance, features and everyday usability.

1 Volkswagen Taigun - ₹ 11.41 lakh Engine 999 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Volkswagen Taigun brings a sporty driving experience alongside a premium cabin that comes with ventilated front seats and a single-pane sunroof to make daily commutes more enjoyable. Further features include a 10-inch infotainment with wireless connectivity, digital cluster, cruise control, wireless charging, and a cooled glovebox. Powertrain under ₹ 12 lakh: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (114 bhp) | 6MT

2 Kia Seltos - ₹ 10.99 lakh Engine 1,482 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Kia Seltos is a well-rounded offering in the compact SUV space, bringing a wide powertrain lineup alongside a premium, tech-rich cabin that comes with ventilated seats in the front row to make hot summer drives more pleasant. Amenities also include a 10-way adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone AC, wireless charging pads, and a dual-pane sunroof. The dashboard houses the new Trinity Panoramic Display for the infotainment, digital cluster, and an HVAC panel. Powertrain under ₹ 12 lakh: 1.5-litre NA petrol (113 bhp) | 6MT

3 Kia Sonet - ₹ 7.30 lakh Buyers seeking an SUV with a smaller footprint can opt for the equally premium Kia Sonet, offering more engine options under the ₹12 lakh mark alongside a modern cabin that elevates the driving experience with amenities like a sunroof, front ventilated seats with an electrically adjustable driver’s seat. Further features include a 10.25-inch infotainment and digital cluster, ambient lighting, air purifier, and a 360-degree camera. Powertrain under ₹ 12 lakh: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (118 bhp), 1.2-litre NA petrol (82 bhp), 1.5-litre diesel (114 bhp) | 6MT, 6iVT, 6TC, 7DCT

4 Skoda Kylaq - ₹ 7.59 lakh Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details The Skoda Kylaq is the Czech carmaker’s sub-4m offering designed for India, bringing refined performance with a sophisticated design and comfy interiors that offer front ventilated seats to help deal with the brunt of Indian summers. In terms of creature comforts, it offers a wireless charger, auto climate control, built-in air purifier, a cooled glovebox, and rear AC vents, among others. The dashboard is fitted with a 10-inch infotainment with wireless connectivity, while the driver gets a digital cluster. Powertrain under ₹ 12 lakh: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (114 bhp) | 6MT / 6TC

5 Renault Duster - ₹ 10.49 lakh / ₹ 10.29 lakh with R-Pass Engine 999 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Renault Duster brings rugged overalls, strong engine options, and modern interiors with a feature-rich cabin featuring 6-way powered front seats with a ventilation function. The SUV puts on amenities such as a massive panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, and wireless charging. Up front, the dashboard houses a dualscreen setup with a 10.1-inch infotainment and a 10.25-inch digital cluster. Powertrain under ₹ 12 lakh: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (99 bhp) | 6MT

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