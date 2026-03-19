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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 5 Cars Under 12 Lakh I Would Buy For Ventilated Seats To Survive Indian Summers

5 cars under 12 lakh I would buy for ventilated seats to survive Indian summers

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 19 Mar 2026, 15:31 pm
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  • These five cars under 12 lakh offer ventilated seats along with premium features for Indian summers.

These five cars under ₹12 lakh offer ventilated seats along with premium features for Indian summers.

Ventilated seats are among the most desirable features for Indian buyers, especially in regions where summer temperatures can make daily commutes arduous. The feature is no longer a premium option and can be had on most mass-market offerings. To this end, here are five cars under 12 lakh that offer ventilated seats along with a strong mix of performance, features and everyday usability.

1

Volkswagen Taigun - 11.41 lakh

Engine
999 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
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The Volkswagen Taigun brings a sporty driving experience alongside a premium cabin that comes with ventilated front seats and a single-pane sunroof to make daily commutes more enjoyable. Further features include a 10-inch infotainment with wireless connectivity, digital cluster, cruise control, wireless charging, and a cooled glovebox.

  • Powertrain under 12 lakh: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (114 bhp) | 6MT
2

Kia Seltos - 10.99 lakh

Engine
1,482 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
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The Kia Seltos is a well-rounded offering in the compact SUV space, bringing a wide powertrain lineup alongside a premium, tech-rich cabin that comes with ventilated seats in the front row to make hot summer drives more pleasant. Amenities also include a 10-way adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone AC, wireless charging pads, and a dual-pane sunroof. The dashboard houses the new Trinity Panoramic Display for the infotainment, digital cluster, and an HVAC panel. 

  • Powertrain under 12 lakh: 1.5-litre NA petrol (113 bhp) | 6MT
3

Kia Sonet - 7.30 lakh

Buyers seeking an SUV with a smaller footprint can opt for the equally premium Kia Sonet, offering more engine options under the 12 lakh mark alongside a modern cabin that elevates the driving experience with amenities like a sunroof, front ventilated seats with an electrically adjustable driver’s seat. Further features include a 10.25-inch infotainment and digital cluster, ambient lighting, air purifier, and a 360-degree camera. 

  • Powertrain under 12 lakh: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (118 bhp), 1.2-litre NA petrol (82 bhp), 1.5-litre diesel (114 bhp) | 6MT, 6iVT, 6TC, 7DCT
4

Skoda Kylaq - 7.59 lakh

Engine
998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Manual
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The Skoda Kylaq is the Czech carmaker’s sub-4m offering designed for India, bringing refined performance with a sophisticated design and comfy interiors that offer front ventilated seats to help deal with the brunt of Indian summers. In terms of creature comforts, it offers a wireless charger, auto climate control, built-in air purifier, a cooled glovebox, and rear AC vents, among others. The dashboard is fitted with a 10-inch infotainment with wireless connectivity, while the driver gets a digital cluster.  

  • Powertrain under 12 lakh: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (114 bhp) | 6MT / 6TC
5

Renault Duster - 10.49 lakh / 10.29 lakh with R-Pass

Engine
999 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
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The Renault Duster brings rugged overalls, strong engine options, and modern interiors with a feature-rich cabin featuring 6-way powered front seats with a ventilation function. The SUV puts on amenities such as a massive panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, and wireless charging. Up front, the dashboard houses a dualscreen setup with a 10.1-inch infotainment and a 10.25-inch digital cluster. 

  • Powertrain under 12 lakh: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (99 bhp) | 6MT

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 19 Mar 2026, 15:21 pm IST
TAGS: buyer guide seltos kia skoda kylaq duster suvs sonet volkswagen renault taigun
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