5 cars that make more sense than an SUV for daily driving

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SUVs are increasingly becoming popular in India. These vehicles come with better road presence, a higher driving position, and better capability of tackling the patchy road conditions that are quite common across India. However, owing to their bigger size and weight, SUVs often cause inconvenience in congested city driving conditions. In a nutshell, an SUV is not always the most practical choice for daily urban driving, even if they have been witnessing a massive surge in demand and sales.
The daily commute in Indian cities typically involves navigating tight parking spaces, bumper-to-bumper city traffic, and skyrocketing fuel expenses. Hatchbacks, compact sedans, and compact utility vehicles like compact SUVs and compact MPVs often deliver much better fuel efficiency, superior driving dynamics, easier manoeuvrability, and lower long-term maintenance costs than bulkier high-riding SUVs.
Here are the five cars that make more sense than an SUV for daily driving in India.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the bestselling premium hatchback in India. It is also one of the most popular and practical cars in India. The Baleno is sold through Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa retail network. It comes with compact proportions, ensuring easy manoeuvrability in congested traffic conditions. The features inside the cabin ensure a premium vibe, while the space and smooth low-ride quality make it highly practical for city traffic and daily commuting. The new Z-series 1.2-litre three-cylinder is a tried-and-tested unit that works on board the Swift and Dzire. It promises an outstanding city fuel economy, keeping daily running expenses quite low compared to heavy compact SUVs.
Even if the market share of sedans is shrinking, the Honda Amaze stands as one of the popular choices among Indian customers, especially among buyers living in cities. The Honda Amaze blends the best of both worlds: the compactness of the hatchback and the upmarketness of a midsize sedan. The compact dimensions of the Amaze make it incredibly easy to steer through narrow lanes and park in tight spots. The advanced technology-aided features give the cabin a premium vibe. The proper three-box sedan shape with ample luggage capacity ensures generous boot space without the excessive, imposing footprint of a typical crossover or SUV. The Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre trusted engine that promises what the sedan is meant to do.
Renault Kwid is the most affordable Renault car available in India. The Kwid is a small hatchback that promises to be a perfect and practical daily commuting companion in the city. The ultra-compact dimensions ensure the hatchback can be steered easily through dense traffic, while at the same time, at this price point, it offers a host of impressive features which add value to it. Powering this model is a 1.0-litre petrol motor that is available with the transmission options of a manual unit as well as an AMT.
Many customers might feel sceptical about the Maruti Suzuki Dzire for it being widely used as a taxi, but the new Dzire comes promising to be a high value-for-money car. This sub-four-metre compact sedan scored a top-notch safety rating, which further amplified its appeal. Powering this model is a 1.2-litre Z-series three-cylinder engine that is available with the choice of a manual gearbox as well as an AMT unit. The Z12E engine is available in petrol-only and petrol-CNG bi-fuel options, which ensures higher value for the buyers, seeking lower cost of running. The high fuel economy and low-sitting riding comfort make sure the Dzire is a truly desired car in India.
Skoda Kylaq might be an SUV, but it is positioned in the highly popular and in-demand sub-compact segment. The Skoda Kylaq was specifically designed and engineered for Indian driving conditions. Built on the robust MQB-A0-IN platform, it serves as Skoda’s entry-level SUV, bringing premium European build quality, engaging driving dynamics, and a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating at a highly competitive price point.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.