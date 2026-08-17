5 cars that could make me forget about buying an SUV

For buyers who value driving enjoyment, performance or simply want something different from the usual SUV formula, there are still several compelling alternatives. From a hot hatch and a performance sedan to an electric roadster and two mainstream sedans, these five cars could make an SUV feel considerably less tempting.

SUVs have become the default choice for many Indian car buyers, thanks to their high seating position, road presence and perceived practicality. But the growing popularity of SUVs has also pushed some genuinely interesting sedans, hatchbacks and sports cars into the background.

1 Volkswagen Golf GTI Volkswagen Golf GTI EMI starting at just ₹69,300/ month Check Eligibility Starting price: ₹50.91 lakh, ex-showroom Engine: 2.0-litre turbo-petrol Power: 265 PS Torque: 370 Nm Transmission: 7-speed DSG The Volkswagen Golf GTI is arguably the most obvious answer for someone who wants driving excitement without moving into an SUV. The India-spec Mk8.5 Golf GTI uses a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine producing 265 PS and 370 Nm, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic. Volkswagen claims a 0-100 kmph time of 5.9 seconds. Its compact dimensions, front-wheel-drive layout and performance-focused chassis give it a very different character from the typical SUV. The GTI also offers everyday usability, making it one of the more practical performance cars available in India. There is, however, a catch. Volkswagen's first allocation has sold out, although the company has indicated that another batch is being worked on. The current price listed by Volkswagen is ₹50.91 lakh ex-showroom.

2 Skoda Octavia RS Skoda Octavia RS EMI starting at just ₹65,400/ month Check Eligibility Last announced price: ₹49.99 lakh, ex-showroom Engine: 2.0-litre turbo-petrol Power: 265 PS Torque: 370 Nm Transmission: 7-speed DSG If practicality matters as much as performance, the Skoda Octavia RS makes an even stronger case. The performance sedan combines a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 265 PS and 370 Nm, driving the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Unlike a conventional sports car, the Octavia RS retains the space and long-distance usability expected from a family sedan. That combination of performance and practicality is difficult to replicate in an SUV without moving into a much higher price bracket. The first 100-unit allocation sold out rapidly, and Skoda has confirmed plans for another batch. The previously announced price was ₹49.99 lakh ex-showroom, although the price for the next allocation will need to be confirmed when bookings reopen.

3 MG Cyberster MG Cyberster EMI starting at just ₹98,100/ month Check Eligibility Starting price: ₹82.49 lakh, ex-showroom Powertrain: Dual electric motors Power: 510 PS Torque: 725 Nm Battery: 77 kWh The MG Cyberster is not a rational alternative to an SUV, but that is precisely why it belongs on this list. It is a two-seat electric roadster designed around performance rather than carrying capacity. The dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup produces 510 PS and 725 Nm, while the 77 kWh battery is claimed to deliver a 580 km MIDC range. MG quotes a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of just 3.2 seconds. The Cyberster also gets electric scissor doors and a folding soft-top roof, giving it a sense of occasion that even expensive SUVs cannot easily replicate. Its latest listed ex-showroom price is ₹82.49 lakh. For someone who does not need rear seats or a large boot, the Cyberster offers something an SUV fundamentally cannot: an open-top sports-car experience with instant electric performance.

4 Honda City Honda All New City EMI starting at just ₹14,400/ month Check Eligibility Starting price: ₹11.99 lakh, ex-showroom Engine: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power: 121 PS Torque: 145 Nm Transmission: 6-speed manual/7-speed CVT The Honda City is the most sensible car on this list and perhaps the strongest argument against buying an SUV purely for everyday use. The 2026 Honda City starts at ₹11.99 lakh ex-showroom and continues with Honda's 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine. It produces 121 PS and 145 Nm and is available with either a six-speed manual or CVT automatic. The City offers a spacious cabin, a large boot and a comfortable driving position without the additional bulk and height of an SUV. Its lower centre of gravity also makes it feel more planted through corners and at highway speeds. For buyers who primarily drive in the city and on highways, rather than rough roads, the City demonstrates that an SUV is not necessarily required to get a comfortable and practical family car.

5 Hyundai Verna Turbo Hyundai Verna EMI starting at just ₹14,400/ month Check Eligibility Starting price: ₹16.28 lakh, ex-showroom Engine: 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power: 160 PS Torque: 253 Nm Transmission: 6-speed manual/7-speed DCT The Hyundai Verna Turbo takes the familiar sedan formula and adds enough performance to make it a genuine alternative to a performance-oriented SUV. Its 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine develops 160 PS and 253 Nm, with the option of a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. For the current 2026 Verna, the turbo-petrol range starts at ₹16.28 lakh ex-showroom with the 6-speed manual, while the 7-speed DCT version starts at ₹17.62 lakh. The overall Verna range starts at ₹10.99 lakh, but that price applies to the naturally aspirated petrol version and therefore does not represent the starting price of the Turbo variant. For buyers tempted by an SUV because they want a powerful engine and a feature-rich cabin, the Verna Turbo offers many of the same qualities in a lower, lighter package.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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