Road trips during the rainy season feel great because it completely transforms the landscape, making it more picturesque. However, the road trips during rains can often be challenging, owing to clogged roads, choke points and the fear of the car losing its grip on wet tarmac, among others. The feat intensifies further if the road trip is going to be a 1,000 km-long one, since weather conditions can change depending on the terrain as well. Here are 5 cars I would trust to keep my family safe on a 1,000 km rainy road trip:

For a 1,000 km rainy journey, safety is paramount. High-rated vehicles like the Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Invicto, Tata Sierra, Mahindra Thar Roxx, and Toyota Fortuner offer robust protection and performance.

1 Skoda Kushaq Engine 999 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The recently facelifted Skoda Kushaq is equipped with six airbags as standard, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold control, and roll over mitigation system, among others. Moreover, it has a five-star GNCAP rating. In addition to that, it gets two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder TSI turbocharged engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed AT, and a 1.5L four-cylinder TSI turbocharged engine producing 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG. The Skoda Kushaq has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.69 lakh.

2 Maruti Suzuki Invicto Speed 170 kmph View Offers View More Details The Maruti Suzuki Invicto gets a five-star BNCAP safety rating. Additionally, it is powered by a 2.0L petrol-hybrid engine producing a combined output of 186 bhp and 206 Nm of peak torque. In addition to that, it has safety features such as six airbags as standard, electronic stability program with hill-hold assist, all-disc brakes, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system and electronic parking brake, among others. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹24.97 lakh.

3 Tata Sierra Engine 1,497 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Tata has to be on the list if safety is a factor that is being discussed. Apart from boasting a five-star BNCAP rating, the Sierra is equipped with features such as six airbags as standard, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, front and rear sensors, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, ABS with EBD and ESC, among others. The Tata Sierra gets three different engine options: a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5L turbocharged petrol and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel producing 104.55 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, 158.81 bhp and 255 Nm of torque, and 116.38 bhp and up to 280 Nm of torque, respectively. The Tata Sierra has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.49 lakh.

4 Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine 1,997 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Mahindra Thar Roxx also gets a five-star BNCAP rating. The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets multiple safety features, including six airbags as standard, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Level 2 ADAS, impact sensing auto door unlock, rear disc brake, ESC, EBD, ABS, traction control system and hydraulic brake assist, among others. The Mahindra Thar Roxx is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged petrol mStallion engine and a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine producing 174 bhp of peak power output and 380 Nm of peak torque, and 172.45 bhp of peak power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹12.39 lakh.

5 Toyota Fortuner Engine 2,694 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Toyota Fortuner is known to be extremely reliable. In addition to being reliable, it has scored a perfect five-star safety rating at ANCAP. The safety features the Toyota Fortuner boasts include seven airbags, vehicle stability control (VSC) with brake assist (BA), traction control system (TCS), hill assist control (HAC) and anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), among other features. The Toyota Fortuner is powered by two different engine options: a 2.7L turbocharged petrol engine producing approximately 164 bhp and 245 Nm of torque, and the more popular 2.8L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The Toyota Fortuner boasts 4x2 and 4x4 options, allowing owners to explore uncharted locations. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹34.16 lakh.

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