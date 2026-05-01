5 cars I would honestly pick if I had to upgrade from Tata Punch

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Tata Punch is a highly popular SUV in India. In fact, it has been one of the best-selling SUVs in the country for quite some time. However, there are a lot of customers who may have been using the Punch for quite some time and are now thinking of upgrading. The key reasons driving this wish to upgrade from the Tata Punch are the need for better performance, more premium features, and a more refined driving experience.
If I have to upgrade from the Tata Punch, here are the five cars I would honestly consider, considering a natural step up in power, comfort, safety and road presence.
If I have to upgrade from the Tata Punch, the Tata Nexon is the most logical step up and natural upgrade. The Nexon comes with a more premium cabin, offering significantly better performance, especially through the turbocharged petrol engine. Besides that, the top-notch five-star safety rating comes as a boon. The key reasons to upgrade to the Tata Nexon would be significantly better highway stability, superior comfort inside the cabin, a six-speed gearbox, and the familiarity of the Tata Motors ecosystem.
If performance is the key focus area, then the pick should be the Mahindra XUV 3XO. This sub-compact SUV promises a massive upgrade in performance compared to the Tata Punch, thanks to the powertrain. Also, feature-wise as well, the XUV 3XO offers a major upgrade from Punch. The Mahindra XUV 3XO features one of the most powerful engines in its segment. Besides that, there is a substantial enhancement in cabin space and comfort. It comes with more advanced features. The XUV 3XO offers a feeling of a segment above the Punch.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx could be another choice for people upgrading from the Tata Punch. It's an upmarket crossover, based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Consumers seeking a stylish, peppy and more comfortable urban crossover can opt for Fronx. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, high-end features, better rear seat space, and superior fuel efficiency associated with Maruti Suzuki cars.
If you love advanced technology-aided features, the Kia Sonet should be your choice while upgrading from the Tata Punch. The Kia Sonet is a sub-compact SUV promising practical daily commuting and better highway presence than the Punch. It comes as the go-to choice if you want to upgrade to a luxurious and feature-loaded compact SUV. The Kia Sonet offers top-notch interior quality, an automatic sunroof, ventilated seats, and premium audio. Also, it feels more expensive than it actually is.
Skoda Kylaq, the most affordable Skoda car in India, has grabbed a lot of attention in the Indian market within a short span after its launch here. The Kylaq comes with a compact footprint, which is highly practical for a regular city commuter. Inside the cabin, it gets a premium vibe thanks to the design and the features. Speaking of powertrain, the TSI twins are exceptionally value for money. The 1.0-litre TSI engines offer unmatched turbocharged performance. Besides that, the solid build quality and excellent high-speed dynamics are other USPs of the Kylaq.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.