5 cars I would honestly pick if I had to upgrade from Tata Punch

If I have to upgrade from the Tata Punch, here are the five cars I would honestly consider, considering a natural step up in power, comfort, safety and road presence.

Tata Punch is a highly popular SUV in India. In fact, it has been one of the best-selling SUVs in the country for quite some time. However, there are a lot of customers who may have been using the Punch for quite some time and are now thinking of upgrading. The key reasons driving this wish to upgrade from the Tata Punch are the need for better performance, more premium features, and a more refined driving experience.

If I have to upgrade from the Tata Punch, here are the five cars I would honestly consider, considering a natural step up in power, comfort, safety and road presence.