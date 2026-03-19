5 cars I would choose to take the fear out of driving for the first time

Learning to drive can be quite an intimidating ordeal, especially when you consider the busy urban traffic coming your way and the rough driving conditions of our beloved Indian roads. For new drivers, factors such as light steering, compact proportions, good visibility, and simple controls and features can significantly reduce the learning curve and the headache that goes hand in hand with starting your daily commute. To this end, here are the five cars I would choose to make first-time driving much easier on the body and soul while still managing to retain a good mix of practicality and features.

1 Renault Kwid - ₹ 4.29 lakh Engine 999 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Renault Kwid is the French carmaker’s entry-level hatchback on our shores, bringing SUV-like design, good ground clearance and easy-going performance. The car is propelled by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 67 bhp and 91 Nm. It offers decent torque in the lower end of the rev range, making it suited for stop-and-go conditions and city commutes. Stepping inside reveals a sporty cabin that remains adequately spacious, and it comes with features such as an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully digital instrument cluster, and USB charging ports in the centr console. Further amenities include remote keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and steering mounted controls.

2 Tata Punch - ₹ 5.59 lakh Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The facelifted Tata Punch remains an evergreen sub-4m offering with sleek looks and is great for first-time buyers. While it doesn’t offer the sportiest driving dynamics, it packs a bigger punch with the new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (118 bhp/170 Nm) with a 6-speed manual. Buyers can also opt for the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (87 bhp/115 Nm) that comes with a 5-speed manual or AMT. The cabin is spacious with a decent range of amenities, including a 10.25-inch infotainment, 7-inch digital cluster, height-adjustable driver’s seat, 360-degree camera, voice-enabled sunroof, and auto climate control.

3 Hyundai Exter - ₹ 5.73 lakh Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Hyundai Exter is another sub-4m tall boy crossover with a contemporary design defined by its boxy proportions and pronounced wheel arches. Its 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine delivers 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, and while it does not have the most engaging character, it is plentiful for city commutes, and the paddle shifters with the AMT gearbox can make for fun drives. Despite its compact footprint, the Exter’s cabin is spacious and remains practical with amenities such as footwell lighting, voice-enabled sunroof, rear AC vents, cooled glovebox, cruise control, and keyless entry. The driver gets a fully digital cluster while the dashboard is fitted with an 8-inch infotainment with wireless connectivity.

4 Maruti Suzuki Swift - ₹ 5.78 lakh Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Maruti Suzuki Swift remains among the most popular hatchbacks in the country, bringing sporty looks and a lively engine with great driving dynamics. Its 1.2-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine delivers 80 bhp and 112 Nm of torque, offering good mid-range performance. The cabin brings decent headroom and legroom, alongside practical storage options and features such as a digital infotainment, rear AC vents, cruise control, and a wireless charger, among other features.

5 Hyundai i20 - ₹ 5.99 lakh Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Hyundai i20 is a sporty hatchback known for its peppy performance and agile driving dynamics. It brings a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that makes up to 87 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, with 5-speed manual or iVT options on offer. Stepping inside reveals a roomy, upmarket cabin with a voice-enabled sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment, climate control, rear AC vents, and wireless charging, among other amenities.

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