5 cars I would choose if I wanted a bulletproof engine under 12 Lakh

Buyers planning long-term ownership are likely to place strong and reliable engines on the top of their priority list, and rightfully so. A proven powertrain can make a significant difference over the years when it comes to maintenance costs and overall peace of mind. And not to forget, one needs to be able to extract all of the performance that they paid for. While most modern power units come equipped with increasingly complex technology, some engines have developed a strong reputation for dependability thanks to their robust engineering and widespread real-world use. With that in mind, here are five cars currently on sale in India that stand out for their proven and durable engines.

Honda City: 1.5-litre i-VTEC NA petrol

Honda City

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated i-VTEC petrol engine fitted in the Honda City sedan remains a tried-and-tested naturally aspirated powerplant, putting out 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. Paired with either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed CVT with paddleshifters, it is a refined and rev-happy engine and is known for its durability. It continues to be a fan favourite among both enthusiasts and long-term owners, and also forms the base for the City Hybrid. For buyers seeking an SUV, this engine also powers the Honda Elevate.

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Toyota Fortuner: 2.8-litre 1GD-FTV turbo-diesel

Toyota Fortuner

The 2.8-litre 1GD-FTV turbo-diesel engine powering the Toyota Fortuner is symbolic of the Japanese carmaker’s reputation for reliability, and it offers brutish performance with 201 bhp and up to 500 Nm of peak torque. Best for arduous long-distance trips and tackling rough terrain, this engine powers both 2WD and 4x4 versions of the SUV and also underpins the mild-hybrid variants. For those looking for a larger workhorse, this diesel mill also powers the Hilux pick-up truck.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: 1.5-litre K-series NA petrol

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated K15C petrol engine found in the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is the biggest engine made by the manufacturer, delivering 101.6 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque. It remains a reliable and efficient offering with enough low-end torque to make city commutes feel like a breeze. Available with a five-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter, it powers a wide range of other cars, including the Ertiga and the Grand Vitara.

Jeep Compass: 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel

Jeep Compass (Jeep)

The 2.0-litre Fiat Multijet II turbo-diesel engine in the Jeep Compass is a potent power unit that puts out 172 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. It remains reliable for daily use but shines as a mile-muncher, and on the Compass, it can be mated with both a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed torque converter. For those who want to consider other brands, the same power unit can be had in the Tata Harrier and Safari, as well as the MG Hector and Hector Plus.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: 1.2-litre K-series NA petrol

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Rounding off the list, the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated K12N DualJet petrol engine found in the Maruti Suzuki Ignis offers peppy performance and is known for its fuel efficiency. Available with a five-speed manual or AMT, this power unit propels the hatchback with 82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. It remains well-suited for city use and is backed by a widespread service network. Potential buyers can also opt for the WagonR as an alternative with the same engine.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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