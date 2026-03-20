5 cars I would choose for their premium audio systems

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For most car owners, the in-cabin experience stretches beyond the usual factors of comfort and premium features, with good audio having a key role in how we enjoy our drives. A well-tuned setup can significantly change the driving experience and keep the spirits high especially during stop-and-go traffic. Here are five cars that stand out for their premium audio systems for more immersive driving.
All prices mentioned are ex-showroom rates.
The sub-4m Hyundai Venue offers an 8-speaker Bose system with an amplifier for richer audio. Other features include dual 12.3-inch curved displays, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, sunroof, wireless charging, and traction modes (sand, mud, snow). The Venue can be had from ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
1.2L NA petrol (82 bhp, 115 Nm) with 5MT; 1.0L turbo petrol (118 bhp, 172 Nm) with 6MT or 7DCT; 1.5L diesel (114 bhp, 250 Nm) with 6MT or 6AT.
The Kia Seltos features an 8-speaker premium Bose system for crystal clear audio.
Among other features, the SUV brings dual 12.3-inch displays, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, heads-up display, 64-colour ambient lighting, wireless charger, and dual-zone AC. The Seltos gets listed from around ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
1.5L NA petrol (113 bhp, 144 Nm) with 6MT or CVT; 1.5L turbo petrol (158 bhp, 253 Nm) with 6iMT or 7DCT; 1.5L turbo diesel (114 bhp, 250 Nm) with 6MT or 6AT.
The MG Hector is equipped with an 8-speaker Infinity by Harman system featuring a subwoofer and an amplifier. The SUV also comes with a panoramic sunroof, 14-inch touchscreen with gesture controls, ventilated seats and powered seats, ambient lighting, wireless charging, cruise control, and a cooled glovebox. The Hector is listed from around ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
1.5L turbo petrol (141 bhp, 250 Nm) with 6MT or CVT; 2.0L diesel (167 bhp, 350 Nm) with 6MT.
The Tata Safari treats its occupants with a Dolby Atmos audio featuring a 10-speaker JBL setup with a subwoofer. Other features include dual 10.25-inch screens, powered driver seat, air purifier, rain-sensing wipers, wireless charger, rear sunshades, and iRA connected tech. The Safari is priced from ₹13.29 lakh (ex-showroom).
1.5L turbo petrol (168 bhp, 280 Nm) with 6MT or 6AT; 2.0L turbo diesel (168 bhp, 350 Nm) with 6MT or 6AT.
The Mahindra XUV 7XO brings a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 and Dolby Vision. The three-row full-size SUV also comes with a triple screen setup, ADAS, panoramic sunroof, powered seats, 360-degree camera, and Qualcomm-powered infotainment. The XUV 7XO can be had from as low as ₹13.66 lakh (ex-showroom).
2.0L turbo petrol (200 bhp, 380 Nm) with 6MT or 6TC; 2.2L diesel (182 bhp, up to 450 Nm) with 6MT or 6TC (AWD option on select diesel variants).
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.