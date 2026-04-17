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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 5 Cars I Would Choose For A Road Trip On The New Delhi–dehradun Expressway

5 cars I would choose for a road trip on the new Delhi–Dehradun Expressway

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 17 Apr 2026, 15:49 pm
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  • From electric performance to family comfort, these five cars cover speed, luxury, practicality and confidence for the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway drive.

Each of the following five cars brings a distinct advantage to a long expressway drive, depending on what the driver values most.

The New Delhi–Dehradun Expressway promises faster travel times and smoother driving conditions, making car choice more relevant than ever. Whether it’s outright performance, long-distance comfort or practicality, the right vehicle can transform a routine drive into an enjoyable road trip. Here are five cars that I would like to take to the newly constructed road. These models suit different needs while making the most of a modern expressway:

1 MG Cyberster
Engine
77 kWh cc
Speed
200 kmph
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If the aim is to enjoy the expressway’s open stretches, the MG Cyberster stands out with its convertible roof. Priced at 77.49 lakh, it uses a 77 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 580 km. Its 510 PS output, 725 Nm torque and 0-100 kmph time of 3.2 seconds make it the quickest option here. Features like a triple-screen setup and advanced driver assistance systems add a layer of modern convenience, but this is primarily a car for those who want the drive itself to feel thrilling.

2 Toyota Innova Hycross
Engine
1,987 cc
Mileage
16.13-23.24 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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When travelling with family, the Innova Hycross makes the most sense. Starting at 18.70 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers a petrol version with around 171 PS and a hybrid option with about 189 PS is also available. The cabin is built for comfort, with powered Ottoman seats, a panoramic sunroof, roof-mounted AC vents and connected features. Its space and efficiency make it ideal for a stress-free highway trip.

3 Lexus RX 350h
Engine
2,393 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Mileage
18.8 kmpl
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The Lexus RX 350h starts at 89.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Lexus says the hybrid system makes 246 PS, and the SUV is tuned for smooth, linear driving. However, the pricier option, the hybrid, is one that suits a long trip well. The SUV gets a luxurious fit and finish. It also comes with ventilated seats, a sunroof, a 360-degree camera and cruise control, which make time on the road easier for both driver and passengers.

4 Skoda Octavia RS
Engine
1,984 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
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The Skoda Octavia RS is the driver’s car in this group. It is priced at 49,99,000 and uses a 265 PS engine, paired with a 7-speed DSG. Skoda highlights sports seats with massage and memory functions, a 10-inch Virtual Cockpit, a head-up display, LED Matrix headlights and a lower, sport-tuned chassis. For a fast expressway run in the twisties, it may be the most engaging car of all.

5 Toyota Fortuner
Engine
2,694 cc
Mileage
10.3 - 14.6 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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The Toyota Fortuner is the pick for those who prefer a strong road presence and a comfortable ride paired with a high driving position. Prices start at 34.76 lakh (ex-showroom), and the diesel engine produces about 204 PS along with 500 Nm of torque. It also includes features such as ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a premium sound system. The Fortuner’s stability and robustness make it a dependable companion for long-distance travel.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2026, 15:49 pm IST
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