5 cars I would buy if service network was my top priority

When it comes to choosing a new car, factors such as performance, features and design often take centre stage in the minds of potential buyers. However, the strength of a manufacturer’s service network can be just as important in determining the overall ownership experience. A widespread presence ensures quicker repairs, an abundance of spare parts, and lower downtime, which can be important for buyers who frequently travel or live around major metropolitan hubs. To this end, here are five cars currently on sale in India to consider if a strong and reliable service network was the main priority:

1. Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki dominates India's service landscape with around 4,000 touchpoints across even remote areas, ensuring quick, affordable maintenance and low downtime. With this in mind, the Swift hatchback is a good pick from the manufacturer. It delivers peppy, fun-to-drive dynamics within a compact footprint, and remains perfect for city commutes with its lightweight chassis and good handling.

Powertrain: 1.2L petrol (82 PS, 113 Nm); MT/AMT

1.2L petrol (82 PS, 113 Nm); MT/AMT Starting Price: ₹ 5.78 lakh (ex-showroom)

2. Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai's 1,300+ service centres span urban and rural India, offering modern facilities and consistent quality. From this carmaker, the Venue shines as a feature-rich sub-compact SUV with a premium cabin, bold styling, and amenities such as a sunroof and connected car features.

Powertrain: 1.0L turbo-petrol (118 bhp, 172 Nm); MT/DCT | 1.2-litre petrol (82 PS, 115 Nm); 5MT | 1.5-litre diesel (114 bhp, 250 Nm); MT/TC

1.0L turbo-petrol (118 bhp, 172 Nm); MT/DCT | 1.2-litre petrol (82 PS, 115 Nm); 5MT | 1.5-litre diesel (114 bhp, 250 Nm); MT/TC Starting Price: ₹ 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

3. Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

Honda brings a reliable network of around 300 outlets with good quality service and workmanship, remaining ideal for long-term peace of mind. The company’s only SUV offering, the Elevate, offers a spacious SUV experience with refined dynamics and ample boot space.

Powertrain: 1.5L petrol (121 PS, 145 Nm); MT/CVT

1.5L petrol (121 PS, 145 Nm); MT/CVT Starting Price: ₹ 11.59 lakh (ex-showroom)

4. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota has around 400 service centres across India with good coverage of Tier-III and Tier-IV cities and expertise on hybrid systems. The carmaker’s hybrid SUV offering, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, stands out with its efficiency, AWD options, and premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and more.

Powertrain: 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol (103 PS, 136.8 Nm); e-CVT | 1.5-litre petrol (102 bhp, 137 Nm); MT/TC | 1.5-litre CNG (87 bhp, 122 Nm); MT

Starting Price: ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

Kia's rapidly expanding network of around 200 service centres offers fast service turnaround, consistent workmanship, and modern facilities. From this carmaker, the Seltos impresses as a stylish compact SUV with sporty engines and upmarket, tech-rich interiors to make every trip pleasant.

Powertrain: 1.5L turbo-petrol (158 bhp, 253 Nm); 7-speed DCT | 1.5-litre diesel (114 bhp, 250 Nm); MT/TC | 1.5-litre NA petrol (113 bhp, 144 Nm); MT/CVT

Starting Price: ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

