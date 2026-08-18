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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 5 Cars I Would Buy If I Were Upgrading From The Maruti Fronx

5 cars I would buy if I were upgrading from the Maruti Fronx

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 18 Aug 2026, 16:13 pm
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  • Moving up from the Maruti Fronx opens the door to larger SUVs, powerful sedans and efficient hybrid alternatives.

The Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City, Tata Sierra and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offer varying paths for Maruti Fronx owners.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has carved out a strong position as a compact crossover by combining a relatively affordable price with efficient engines, a long equipment list and easy city manners. However, buyers looking to upgrade from the Fronx have considerably more choice once they are willing to move into the 10 lakh-plus bracket.

The Fronx currently starts at 6.85 lakh (ex-showroom), with the range extending to 11.98 lakh. Its 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 89.7 PS and 113 Nm, while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol produces 100 PS and 147.6 Nm.

If I were making that upgrade today, these are the five cars I would consider:

1 Skoda Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq
EMI starting at just
₹14,000/ month
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The Skoda Kushaq is priced from 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered with two turbocharged petrol engines.

The 1.0-litre TSI is a three-cylinder unit producing 115 PS and 178 Nm. It is available with a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder engine produces 150 PS and 250 Nm and is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic.

The Kushaq measures 4,229 mm in length, has a 2,651 mm wheelbase and offers a claimed boot capacity of up to 491 litres, depending on the measurement configuration.

Its current range includes Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Monte Carlo and Prestige variants.

2 Volkswagen Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus
EMI starting at just
₹13,800/ month
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The Volkswagen Virtus starts at 10.71 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a midsize sedan available with two turbo-petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI produces 115 PS and 178 Nm, while the 1.5-litre TSI develops 150 PS and 250 Nm.

The 1.0-litre engine is offered with a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre engine is available with a six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG automatic.

The Virtus has a 4,561 mm overall length, a 2,651 mm wheelbase and a 521-litre boot. The sedan is available in multiple variants, including Comfortline, Highline, Highline Plus, Topline, Chrome and GT versions.

3 Honda City
Honda City
EMI starting at just
₹15,700/ month
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The Honda City currently starts at 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol version uses a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine producing 121 PS and 145 Nm. It is available with a six-speed manual and CVT automatic transmission.

Honda also offers the City e with a 1.5-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine and an electric motor-based strong-hybrid system. The petrol engine produces 100 PS and 131 Nm, while the combined system output is 126 PS. The electric motor produces 109 PS and 253 Nm. The e uses an e-CVT transmission and has an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 27.26 kmpl.

The current City measures 4,594 mm in length, has a 2,600 mm wheelbase and is available in SV, V, ZX and ZX+ grades for the petrol version, while the hybrid is offered in the ZX+ grade only.

4 Tata Sierra
Tata Sierra
EMI starting at just
₹15,100/ month
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The Tata Sierra's ICE range starts at an introductory price of 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available with petrol and diesel powertrains.

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 106 PS and 145 Nm. Tata also offers a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 160 PS and 255 Nm. The turbo-petrol engine is the Hyperion unit, a four-cylinder direct-injection engine. Tata has stated its output at 160 PS at 5,000 rpm and 255 Nm between 1,750 and 4,000 rpm.

The diesel option is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine. The Sierra is offered with different transmission combinations across its petrol and diesel variants.

5 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
EMI starting at just
₹14,100/ month
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The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is currently priced from 10.76 lakh (ex-showroom), with the range extending to 19.77 lakh for the top strong-hybrid variant.

The SUV is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing around 103 PS and 139 Nm. It can be paired with a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission, depending on the variant. Select petrol variants are also available with Maruti Suzuki's ALLGRIP SELECT four-wheel-drive system.

The Grand Vitara's 1.5-litre strong-hybrid powertrain combines a petrol engine with an electric motor and uses an e-CVT automatic transmission. It makes 92 PS and 122 Nm of torque while boasting an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 27.97 kmpl.

The model is also available with an S-CNG powertrain, with a five-speed manual transmission.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 18 Aug 2026, 16:13 pm IST
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