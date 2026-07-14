5 cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the Skoda Rapid

Sedans are slowly becoming a forgotten breed of cars in India. Legendary sedans in India include the Skoda Octavia, Skoda Superb, Volkswagen Jetta, Volkswagen Passat, Honda Accord, Honda Civic, Maruti Suzuki Kizashi, Maruti Suzuki Esteem, Toyota Corolla, Toyota Corolla Altis, Daewoo Cielo, Ford Mondeo, Hindustan Motors Contessa, Mitsubishi Lancer, Opel Corsa and Chevrolet Cruze, among others. Earlier, the sedan category was one of the most populated categories in India; however, the boom of SUVs and changing consumer preferences led to a severe downsizing in the sedan category. Despite that, not all automakers have completely given up on the sedan segment and here are 5 cars to buy if upgrading from the Skoda Rapid:

1 Tata Sierra EV Tata Sierra.ev EMI starting at just ₹24,600/ month Check Eligibility The Tata Sierra EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 63 kWh battery pack that offers a single-motor Rear Wheel Drive setup making 234 bhp and 315 Nm of torque, while the bigger 75 kWh battery pack makes 206.5 bhp and 315 Nm of torque. The QWD variant, on the other hand, with the 75 kWh battery pack, is powered by dual motors with a combined power output of approximately 302 bhp and 504 Nm of torque. The Tata Sierra EV offers a range of 665 km on a single charge. The feature list of the Sierra EV packs ventilated front seats, an electrically adjustable driver seat, a head-up display, and a triple-screen layout, among other features. The Tata Sierra EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹18.79 lakh.

2 MG Windsor EV MG Windsor EV EMI starting at just ₹18,500/ month Check Eligibility The MG Windsor EV is the best-selling product for the Chinese-owned British automaker in the country. The MG Windsor EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 38 kWh battery pack and a 52.9 kWh battery pack, powering an electric motor, producing 134.14 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The former boasts a range of 332 km while the latter boasts a range of 449 km. The MG Windsor EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹14.09 lakh, with the range going up to ₹18.59 lakh. The feature list of the MG Windsor EV packs Level 2 ADAS, ventilated front seats, and a 15.6-inch infotainment system, among other features.

3 Volkswagen Virtus Volkswagen Virtus EMI starting at just ₹13,800/ month Check Eligibility The Volkswagen Virtus is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine, producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The former is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the latter is paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Volkswagen Virtus has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.50 lakh. The feature list of the Volkswagen Virtus includes ventilated front seats, a 10-inch infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, and automatic climate control, among others.

4 Kia Seltos Kia Seltos EMI starting at just ₹14,400/ month Check Eligibility The Kia Seltos is powered by three different engine options: a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing 113.18 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, 158.57 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, and 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The transmission duties are fulfilled by a six-speed manual transmission, an intelligent variable transmission, a six-speed intelligent manual transmission, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Moreover, the Seltos boasts a slew of features including front ventilated seats, touch-based dual-zone automatic climate control, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, 12.3-inch digital infotainment system, rear sunshade curtains and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, among others. The Kia Seltos has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.99 lakh.

5 Skoda Slavia Skoda Slavia EMI starting at just ₹13,100/ month Check Eligibility The Skoda Slavia is powered by two engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine producing 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The Skoda Slavia has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹9.99 lakh. The Skoda Slavia's feature list includes ventilated front seats, a 10-inch infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, and automatic climate control, among others.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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