5 cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the Hyundai Grand i10

The Indian automobile sector continues to grow as more customers continue to buy their first car or upgrade from a two-wheeler. Hatchbacks are the usual choice for first-time buyers, but with so many options to choose from, customers can choose from a variety of categories. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the entry-level hatchback offered by the South Korean automaker, which makes for a solid first car. However, if you are planning to upgrade your Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, here are 5 cars you should definitely consider:

1 Skoda Kylaq Skoda Kylaq EMI starting at just ₹10,000/ month Check Eligibility The Skoda Kylaq is a sub-compact SUV from the Czech automaker. The Kylaq is powered by a 1.0L TSI three-cylinder petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, which is more than the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Moreover, the Skoda Kylaq boasts a five-star BNCAP safety rating with a 30.88 in adult occupancy rating and 45 in child occupancy rating. The Skoda Kylaq is priced at ₹7.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 Honda Amaze Honda Amaze EMI starting at just ₹9,800/ month Check Eligibility The Honda Amaze is the entry-level car for Honda’s portfolio and is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine producing 88 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT transmission. The Honda Amaze has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.47 lakh. Not only that, but the Amaze also boasts a five-star BNCAP safety rating, scoring 28.33 in adult occupancy rating and 40.81 in child occupancy rating.

3 Maruti Suzuki Fronx Maruti Suzuki Fronx EMI starting at just ₹9,000/ month Check Eligibility The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is an SUV crossover and is sold from the Nexa line of dealerships. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is offered with two different engine options: a 1.2L K12N naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged Booster Jet engine producing 88 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, and 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm of torque. The former is offered with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT, while the latter is offered with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6.84 lakh.



4 Tata Punch EV Tata Punch EV EMI starting at just ₹12,700/ month Check Eligibility The Tata Punch EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 30 kWh battery pack and a 40 kWh battery pack. These battery packs send power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor, producing 87.16 bhp and 154 Nm of torque, and 127.3 bhp and 154 Nm of torque. The Tata Punch EV further boasts a range of 375 km with the former and 468 km with the latter. The Tata Punch EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom), with the range going all the way up to ₹12.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the BaaS ownership program, the Tata Punch EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6.49 lakh with a battery EMI of ₹2.6 per km.

5 Kia Syros Kia Syros EMI starting at just ₹11,000/ month Check Eligibility The premium sub-compact SUV from Kia, the Syros boasts a five-star BNCAP safety rating, scoring 30.21 in adult occupancy rating and 44.42 in child occupancy rating The Kia Syros is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹8.67 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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