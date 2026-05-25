Buying a car in India is not just a random purchase, it is a high-ticket purchase and often emotional for people. If something was to happen to the car within the first couple of years, it would be a heavy blow to owners. This is the reason why automakers offer a standard warranty on its vehicles which ensures that any faulty vehicle gets repaired or in extreme cases, exchanged. Here are 5 cars and SUVs offering the highest standard warranty in 2026:

1 MG Majestor Engine 1,996 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic Alert Me When Launched View More Details The MG Majestor, despite not having been launched officially, gets a five-year or unlimited km standard warranty. It is one of the highest standard warranty tenures being offered in India, with the majority of cars being covered for four or three years. The MG Majestor is powered by a 2.0L twin-turbocharged diesel engine producing 212 bhp and 487 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The D+ segment SUV is expected to launch soon, with prices expected to be around the ₹45 lakh mark.

2 Skoda Slavia Engine 999 cc Mileage 18.73-20.32 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Skoda Slavia is offered with a standard warranty of four years with an option to extend the warranty by two more years, making it a 4+2-year warranty. The standard warranty, however, comes down to four years or 1 lakh km, whichever comes first. The Skoda Slavia is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L TSI and a 1.5L TSI producing 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The Skoda Slavia has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹9.99 lakh.

3 Honda City e:HEV Engine 1,498 cc Mileage 17.77-27.26 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The strong hybrid iteration of the 2026 Honda City facelift gets a standard warranty of three years or unlimited km. Not only that, but the company offers 5 year or 1 lakh km warranty on hybrid system components. The Honda City e:HEV produces approximately 124 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, paired with an e-CVT transmission. Additionally, the Honda City e:HEV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹20.99 lakh.

4 Volkswagen Taigun Engine 999 cc Mileage 19.98 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Volkswagen Taigun, much like the Skoda Slavia, offers a four year standard warranty with an option to extend the warranty by two more years. The standard warranty is for four years or 1 lakh km, whichever comes first. The Taigun is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L TSI and a 1.5L TSI producing 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The Volkswagen Taigun has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.99 lakh.

5 Toyota Fortuner Engine 2,694 cc Mileage 10.3 - 14.6 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Toyota Fortuner, a direct rival of the Majestor, gets a standard warranty of three years or 1 lakh km whichever comes first. The Toyota Fortuner is powered by two different engine options: a 2.7L turbocharged petrol engine producing approximately 164 bhp and 245 Nm of torque, and the more popular 2.8L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The starting ex-showroom of the Toyota Fortuner is ₹34.76 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: