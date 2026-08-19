Buying a powerful, fast car is every automobile enthusiast’s dream. While import taxes are pretty high in India, making Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris, Maseratis and the like out of normal people’s range, there are a select few that can be bought under ₹50 lakh. While the ₹50 lakh mark is pretty high, it remains achievable for people willing to buy a fast car. Here are 5 cars and SUVs I would buy under ₹50 lakh that produce more than 200 bhp:

1 Skoda Kodiaq Skoda Kodiaq EMI starting at just ₹48,400/ month Check Eligibility The Skoda Kodiaq is the flagship SUV from the Czech automaker and is powered by a 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The starting ex-showroom price of the Skoda Kodiaq is ₹36.99 lakh.

2 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line EMI starting at just ₹64,100/ month Check Eligibility The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is powered by a 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission, much like the Skoda Kodiaq. Additionally, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line boasts a price tag of ₹47.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Audi A4 Audi A4 EMI starting at just ₹61,300/ month Check Eligibility The Audi A4 is the entry-level model in the German automaker’s popular sedan lineup. The Audi A4 is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine producing 201.1 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed S tronic automatic transmission. The Audi A4 is priced at ₹46.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

4 MG Majestor MG Majestor EMI starting at just ₹52,400/ month Check Eligibility An absolute behemoth on the road, the MG Majestor is powered by a 2.0L twin-turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 212.55 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. In addition to that, the Majestor SUV gets four-wheel drive with terrain modes, three differential locks and a low-range transfer case, making the SUV extremely capable in off-road situations. Additionally, it boasts three rows and seven seats, which can easily fit a big family. The starting ex-showroom price of the MG Majestor is set at ₹42.99 lakh.

5 Volvo EX30 Volvo EX30 EMI starting at just ₹53,700/ month Check Eligibility Swedish automaker Volvo’s entry-level car is the Volvo EX30, which is also the entry-level electric car from the company’s portfolio. Additionally, it is powered by a 69 kWh battery pack, which sends power to a rear-axle-mounted electric motor producing 268.2 bhp and 343 Nm of torque. In addition to that, it boasts a range of up to 480 km, goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.3 seconds and has a top speed of 180 kmph. The starting ex-showroom price of the Volvo EX30 is ₹41 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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