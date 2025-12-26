5 best Mahindra SUVs launched in India in 2025

2025 turned out to be a landmark year for Mahindra’s SUV portfolio in India, with the homegrown manufacturer doubling down on electrification, special editions and meaningful mid-cycle updates across segments. From long-range electric SUVs to refreshed icons such as the Thar and Bolero, Mahindra’s launches this year shed light on its evolving design ethos and market strategy. Here’s a closer look at the five best Mahindra SUVs launched in India in 2025 and what each one brought to the table:

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition: ₹ 23.69L

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition celebrates the brand’s Formula E involvement with sportier design updates

The BE 6 Formula E Edition was launched as part of Mahindra’s ‘Scream Electric’ campaign and to mark the manufacturer’s continued participation in the Formula E series. This special edition model features a sportier exterior design, including circular LED projector headlamps, revised bumpers, and edition-specific decals. The model is decked out with a cleaner LED lightbar, carbon fibre door trim, and Formula E badging inside.

This version of the BE 6 gets the 79 kWh battery pack that enables a single-charge range of 682 km (MIDC, P1+P2 combined), and it continues to get the rear-wheel drive layout.

Mahindra XEV 9S: ₹ 19.95L

For consumers seeking a family SUV with modern tech-enabled features and ample range per charge, and of course, willing to shell out about ₹ 20 lakh, this SUV perfectly fits the bill.

The XEV 9S is the latest battery electric SUV from the manufacturer, positioned above the XEV 9e as an all-new three-row model built with an emphasis on interior space. It is essentially the all-electric XUV700, with its front profile and overall stance resembling that of the ICE-powered counterpart. It boasts an overall cabin volume of 3,941 litres, accompanied by a 527-litre boot and a 150-litre frunk. The XEV 9S gets a sliding second row with reclining seats, alongside ventilated seating and a powered Boss Mode as well as a panoramic sunroof straight from the base model. The dashboard is dominated by a large triple-screen setup, while rear occupants are treated to BYOD (Bring Your Own Display) functionality.

The XEV 9S is offered with three battery variants: 59 kWh (521 km), 70 kWh (600 km), and 79 kWh (679 km), supplying power to a 210 kW motor generating 380 Nm of torque.

Mahindra Thar facelift: ₹ 9.99L

On the outside, the Thar remains instantly recognisable. Mahindra has focused on small cosmetic tweaks rather than a full redesign.

While the Thar has remained mechanically unchanged for the new model year, Mahindra gave it a mid-cycle update to enhance its overall proposition. With this, the Thar puts on small cosmetic tweaks as well as feature upgrades that make it a better bang for your buck. It remains recognisable but puts on a dual-tone bumper and a body-coloured grille, replacing the previous black finish. There is also a rear wiper with washer and a rearview camera for added functionality. Stepping inside reveals more changes in the form of a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Adventure Statistic 2, giving drivers detailed off-road information on terrain, angles, and slopes. The steering wheel now resembles the one on the Thar Roxx, and the centre console too has been reworked for a neater layout.

Mahindra Bolero: ₹ 7.99L

The 2025 Mahindra Bolero range starts at ₹ 7,99 lakh and tops out at ₹ 9.69 lakh.

The Bolero is the rough-and-tough workhorse known for its durability, low-maintenance characteristics, and straightforward mechanics. It was updated in October 2025 with a facelift that also brought on additional amenities and feature upgrades while retaining all that has made it so popular among its fanbase. It gets a redesigned front grille with chrome accents and puts on new diamond-cut alloys. The cabin benefits from a touchscreen infotainment, multi-function steering wheel, new USB-C charging ports, and leatherette upholstery with improved seat cushioning. While the engine options remain the same, Mahindra has upgraded the Bolero’s suspension system with RideFlo tech for improved comfort. With these changes, the SUV retains the core traits that make it a Bolero while adding more to the table to improve its longevity in the market.

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition: ₹ 18.51L

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition is mechanically the same as the standard XUV700.

The Mahindra XUV700 received a special black-out version earlier this year with the launch of the Ebony Edition. It wears a range of cosmetic updates, both inside and out, that make it look more premium. It puts on a Stealth Black colour scheme with brushed silver skid plates, black-on-black grille inserts, and blacked-out ORVMs. Its 18-inch alloys also get finished in black. The interior of the XUV700 Ebony Edition comes upholstered in black leatherette and it features a blacked-out interior trim with silver inserts on the centre console and door panels. It gets a light grey roof lining as well as dark chrome AC vents. This edition is based on the top-spec AX7 variant with features such as the twin-10.25-inch displays with AdrenoX UI, built-in Alexa, a Sony sound system, and Level-2 ADAS.

