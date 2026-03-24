5 best cars under 10 Lakh I would buy for standard 6-Airbag

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
It is of no surprise that with increasingly stringent safety standards and heightening awareness among new buyers, six airbags have become the baseline expectation across all segments. For buyers with a budget under the ₹10 lakh mark, there are several options that offer a strong safety suite and are rated 5-stars by New Car Assessment Programs around the world. Here are five cars that stand out for offering 6 airbags as standard without stretching the budget.
All prices are the respective ex-showroom rates
The Skoda Kylaq is the Czech brand’s first sub-4m offering and was specially developed for Indian driving conditions. It has scored a 5-star BNCAP safety rating and comes with 6 airbags as standard, as well as ABS with brake assist, EBD, ESC, traction control, rollover protection and hill hold assist. Further safety features include TPMS, rear parking sensors, and multi-collision braking, ISOFIX mounts, and rearview camera with dynamic guidelines. Prices start from ₹7.59 lakh.
The Tata Punch was recently updated with a facelift and a new turbo-petrol engine, renewing its appeal within the competitive sub-4m crossover segment. It comes with a 5-star BNCAP rating and includes 6 airbags, all-wheel discs, ESP, iTPMS, cruise control, and ISOFIX child seat mounts as part of its standard safety suite. Further features include a 360-degree Surround View camera, reverse camera, air purifier, and a blind-spot monitor. The Punch facelift price starts from ₹5.59 lakh.
The new Honda Amaze brings a more contemporary design that takes after its larger siblings in the Japanese carmaker’s pipeline, alongside adequately spacious interiors within a sub-compact footprint. On the safety front, the sedan comes with a 5-star adult safety and a 4-star child safety rating from the BNCAP, featuring 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, seatbelt reminders, and speed alerts as standard. It further features TPMS, ESP, hill hold control, and more. The Amaze is also the most accessible sedan with a Level-2 ADAS suite. It is listed from ₹7.47 lakh.
The Nissan Magnite is the Japanese brand’s most accessible sub-4m offering, bringing a bold on-road design with feature-rich interiors. It offers 6 airbags as standard, alongside ABS with EBD, ESC, rear parking sensors with camera, traction control, hill start assist, and ISOFIX mounts. The Magnite received a 5-star rating from the Global NCAP crash tests and is priced from ₹5.61 lakh.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.