5 best cars under 10 Lakh I would buy for standard 6-Airbag

It is of no surprise that with increasingly stringent safety standards and heightening awareness among new buyers, six airbags have become the baseline expectation across all segments. For buyers with a budget under the ₹10 lakh mark, there are several options that offer a strong safety suite and are rated 5-stars by New Car Assessment Programs around the world. Here are five cars that stand out for offering 6 airbags as standard without stretching the budget.

All prices are the respective ex-showroom rates